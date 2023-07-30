Viral video: Gorgeous Pakistani bride's spellbinding dance to Aaj Sajeya steals hearts, watch

Sara Iftekhar, a Pakistani bride, became an overnight sensation when her mesmerizing wedding dance to Goldie Sohel's 'Aaj Sajeya' went viral on social media.

New Delhi: Wedding celebrations are joyous occasions filled with merriment and unforgettable moments. In recent times, the world has witnessed an explosion of captivating wedding performances, and Pakistan has been no exception. Among these, a video featuring a Pakistani bride's enchanting dance at her own wedding has taken the internet by storm, captivating the hearts of millions worldwide.

The mesmerizing bride, identified as Sara Iftekhar, became an overnight sensation when her dance performance to Goldie Sohel's soul-stirring song 'Aaj Sajeya' went crazily viral on various social media platforms. As the captivating clip circulated like wildfire, netizens were left spellbound by the graceful movements and innate elegance of the beautiful bride. Sara's dance exuded a unique charm, reflecting the joy and excitement of her special day, and it quickly struck a chord with people from diverse cultural backgrounds.

In the viral video, Sara shines resplendently in a stunning green traditional outfit, adorned with intricate embellishments that showcase the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan. Her radiant smile and effortless dance moves added a touch of magic to the entire performance, making it truly unforgettable. Every step seemed to speak of her happiness, and viewers were drawn to the sheer authenticity and spontaneity of the moment.

The video, shared on Sara Iftekhar's official Instagram account, became a sensation within hours of its upload. An outpouring of admiration and adoration flooded the comments section. Netizens praised not only Sara's dance skills but also her remarkable beauty and poise. Many couldn't help but express their heartfelt wishes for a lifetime of happiness for the newlywed couple.

As the clip spread like wildfire, viewers couldn't help but express their delight and awe through heartfelt comments:

One individual gushed, "Bride is so so so cute and dancing in her grace."

Another person couldn't contain their enthusiasm and shared, "Want in my wedding."

Sara's undeniable cuteness caught the attention of yet another commenter who wrote, "She is so so cute."

The fact that the bride was a dancer herself was not lost on the audience. A viewer remarked, "When the bride is a dancer!"

Sara's beauty and charm were undeniable, as expressed by another individual who shared, "She is gorgeous! Have watched it more than 10 times till now."