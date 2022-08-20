Search icon
Viral video: 'Good citizen' bear leaves internet in awe, Twitter lauds

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 09:16 AM IST

Wildlife specialists agree that bears are very observant and clever compared to other terrestrial animals. Brain size and complexity are both unparalleled among terrestrial animals. Because bears are so used to living near humans, they have learnt to adapt and accept us, despite the fact that a direct encounter with one might be fatal.

A video that is proving that a bear is not just a highly intelligent animal but also a responsible one is going viral right now. It's possible that this bear is a more upstanding member of society than the majority of humanity. The Twitter user known as "Gabriele Corno,"  is the source of the video.

The video shows a bear wandering on a road and discovering a traffic cone that has fallen down in the middle of the road. He snatches it up with his jaws in a flash, adjusts its position with his paw so that it is upright, and then calmly walks away from it.

The viral video has received over 11.1 lakh views, 49.7 thousand likes and 6,316 retweets. People on the internet were left wondering how a bear could possibly know how to accomplish anything like that.

