Viral video: Goddess Durga’s idol taken on iconic toy train for immersion in Darjeeling

As Durga Puja celebrations came to a close on October 2, devotees across West Bengal bid an emotional farewell to Goddess Durga with the traditional idol immersions. Amid the usual processions and rituals, Darjeeling offered a truly special spectacle — the idol of Goddess Durga was taken for immersion aboard the town’s iconic Toy Train.

The rare event seamlessly blended devotion with heritage. Locals and tourists gathered along the tracks, capturing the moment that celebrated both faith and Darjeeling’s timeless charm.

A video shared online shows devotees surrounding the idol on the platform, offering prayers before it was placed on the train for its journey to the immersion site. Many could be seen bowing their heads in reverence, marking the spiritual significance of the occasion.

Another video showcased the Toy Train, adorned with vibrant flower garlands, as it moved along the tracks, with devotees on board dancing and celebrating joyfully, their smiles reflecting the festive spirit.

Durga Puja Immersion: Tradition and Faith

Durga Puja, celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, concludes on the tenth day with the ritual of Visarjan, or the immersion of idols. On this day, devotees bid farewell to Goddess Durga, who is believed to return to her heavenly abode after her annual visit to Earth.

The idols of Durga, along with those of Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha, and Kartikeya, are carried in colourful processions to rivers, lakes, or ponds for immersion. For millions of devotees, the immersion is more than the end of a festival — it symbolises hope and the promise of the Goddess’s return the following year.