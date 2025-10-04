Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ramadan 2026 in UAE: Moon sighting officially CONFIRMS start date of holy month on..., fasting hours to be...

'Lead a side that has...': Shubman Gill reacts to becoming India’s new ODI captain, eyes Rohit Sharma’s 'ultimate dream'

Viral video: Goddess Durga’s idol taken on iconic toy train for immersion in Darjeeling

Madhuri Dixit avoided being clicked with Sanjay Dutt post-arrest: ‘She was afraid…’

Watch: After Asia Cup win, 'Mauka Mauka' man returns to tease Pakistan fans ahead of IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup clash

Karan Johar doesn’t want his kids to be actors, wants them in hair, makeup artist for THIS reason: 'They are earning...'

Sameer Wankhede breaks his silence on Aryan Khan case, says 'he was not bali ka bakra'

Zubeen Garg's wife issues BIG statement on conspiracy charges: 'If someone has done wrong...'

Saif Ali Khan OPENS UP on stabbing incident on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's show, says 'Son Taimur asked me are you...'

Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli’s 'karma' post target Rohit Sharma after ODI captaincy change? Here’s the truth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ramadan 2026 in UAE: Moon sighting officially CONFIRMS start date of holy month on..., fasting hours to be...

Ramadan 2026 in UAE: Moon sighting officially CONFIRMS start date of holy month

'Lead a side that has...': Shubman Gill reacts to becoming India’s new ODI captain, eyes Rohit Sharma’s 'ultimate dream'

Shubman Gill reacts to becoming India’s new ODI captain, eyes Rohit Sharma’s

Viral video: Goddess Durga’s idol taken on iconic toy train for immersion in Darjeeling

Viral video: Goddess Durga’s idol taken on iconic toy train for immersion in Dar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeViral

VIRAL

Viral video: Goddess Durga’s idol taken on iconic toy train for immersion in Darjeeling

A video shared online shows devotees surrounding the idol on the platform, offering prayers before it was placed on the train for its journey to the immersion site.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 11:16 PM IST

Viral video: Goddess Durga’s idol taken on iconic toy train for immersion in Darjeeling
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As Durga Puja celebrations came to a close on October 2, devotees across West Bengal bid an emotional farewell to Goddess Durga with the traditional idol immersions. Amid the usual processions and rituals, Darjeeling offered a truly special spectacle — the idol of Goddess Durga was taken for immersion aboard the town’s iconic Toy Train.

The rare event seamlessly blended devotion with heritage. Locals and tourists gathered along the tracks, capturing the moment that celebrated both faith and Darjeeling’s timeless charm.

A video shared online shows devotees surrounding the idol on the platform, offering prayers before it was placed on the train for its journey to the immersion site. Many could be seen bowing their heads in reverence, marking the spiritual significance of the occasion.

Another video showcased the Toy Train, adorned with vibrant flower garlands, as it moved along the tracks, with devotees on board dancing and celebrating joyfully, their smiles reflecting the festive spirit.

Durga Puja Immersion: Tradition and Faith

Durga Puja, celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, concludes on the tenth day with the ritual of Visarjan, or the immersion of idols. On this day, devotees bid farewell to Goddess Durga, who is believed to return to her heavenly abode after her annual visit to Earth.

The idols of Durga, along with those of Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha, and Kartikeya, are carried in colourful processions to rivers, lakes, or ponds for immersion. For millions of devotees, the immersion is more than the end of a festival — it symbolises hope and the promise of the Goddess’s return the following year.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Twinkle Khanna's 'fridge-style' haircare: Know how her kitchen‑cabinet beauty hacks work over commercial products
Twinkle Khanna's 'fridge-style' haircare: Know her kitchen‑cabinet beauty hacks
PoK unrest: Pakistan's hypocrisy on Kashmir exposed, know about JAAC demands and Islamabad's dilemma
PoK unrest: Pakistan's hypocrisy on Kashmir exposed, know about JAAC demands ..
Meet young startup founder, richer than billionaire superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of whopping Rs..., his name is...
Meet founder, richer than billionaire Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of...
Another accident in Madhya Pradesh, SUV ramps into Durga idol immersion procession in Panna district, 2 dead
Another accident in Madhya Pradesh, SUV ramps into Durga idol immersion...
Aravind Srinivas announces Perplexity AI browser Comet free, users can now...,
Aravind Srinivas announces Perplexity AI browser Comet free, users can now...,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE