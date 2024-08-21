Viral video: 'Go kabutar go' moment from 'Panchayat 3' comes to life at Chhattisgarh Independence Day event

A real-life incident at an Independence Day event in Chhattisgarh mirrored a viral scene from 'Panchayat 3'.

In a twist that fans of the popular show 'Panchayat' would find oddly familiar, a real-life incident mimicking a viral scene from the series occurred during Independence Day celebrations in Chhattisgarh. The event took place at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Mungeli, where top state officials were involved in a ceremonial pigeon release.

छत्तीसगढ़ में पंचायत–3 रिपीट हो गई। स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर SP साहब कबूतर उड़ा रहे थे। उनका कबूतर उड़ने की बजाय नीचे गिर गया। Video देखिए... pic.twitter.com/R9Vui9BC3p — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 19, 2024

During the ceremony, which featured several dignitaries, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Girja Shankar Jaiswal, a symbolic gesture was made by releasing pigeons to represent peace and freedom. However, the moment took an unexpected turn when one of the pigeons, specifically the one released by SP Jaiswal, failed to take flight and instead fell to the ground.

The video of this incident quickly spread across social media platforms, capturing the attention of netizens who couldn't help but draw a parallel to a memorable scene from the third season of 'Panchayat'. In that scene, MLA Mohle, portrayed by Pankaj Jha, attempts to release a pigeon during an event, only for it to comically fall lifelessly.

The resemblance between the fictional scene and the real-life event sparked a flurry of memes and comments online, reigniting the playful memory of the 'Panchayat' moment. What started as a ceremonial gesture turned into a viral sensation, reflecting the internet's love for blending real-life happenings with popular culture references.