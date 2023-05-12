Viral video: Girls groove in train to make reel, netizens say 'crossing limits now'

Headlines

New Zealand to tour Bangladesh in ODI series ahead of World Cup 2023, check match dates

In a first, BJP announces list of candidates for Chhattisgarh, MP before assembly poll schedule announcement

ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 exam rescheduled: Know all important details here

This ex-cricketer is best friend of MS Dhoni, runs Rs 100 crore business managing Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 sets this unique box office record that not even Pathaan, Dangal, Sultan, Sanju, PK could achieve

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hukus Bukus: Arun Govil film 'rooted in Kashmiri Pandit experience', draws parallels to Ayodhya, Gyanvapi controversies

New Zealand to tour Bangladesh in ODI series ahead of World Cup 2023, check match dates

ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 exam rescheduled: Know all important details here

AI imagines Harry Potter cast as Na'vi from Avatar

10 Animals that eat their own babies

Teej 2023: Delicious recipes for diabetes- friendly sweets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Hukus Bukus: Arun Govil film 'rooted in Kashmiri Pandit experience', draws parallels to Ayodhya, Gyanvapi controversies

Jad Hadid brutally trolled for touching Akanksha Puri inappropriately, asking to kiss; netizens say 'yeh nahi sudhrega'

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari files for divorce after 14 months of marriage

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Girls groove in train to make reel, netizens say 'crossing limits now'

A video of a group of girls dancing in a train is now going viral, and netizens are applauding their confidence. That did occur.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: Dancing in public areas and recording videos has become an obsession in the age of social media and Instagram Reels. You've probably seen videos of individuals dancing solo or in groups everywhere from the metro to the train. A video of a group of girls dancing in a train is now going viral, and netizens are applauding their confidence. That did occur. The clip has elicited a wide range of comments from social media users, and you should absolutely watch it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaya Jerry (@jayajerry8572)

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a user named Jaya Jerry. In the short clip, two girls can be seen dancing to the beats of a trending song. 

So far, the video has received over 126,000 likes. Social media users clearly had a lot to say about the video. Some others even slammed the girls in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral clip:
“Bus ab logo ko dar lgta hai pta nhi kaha kis vedio mai najar aa jaye,” posted an individual. Another added, “bs apni life me problem ko b ese hi ignore Krna h piche. Bale bndo ke jese.” “Ye kya behuda pann hai tumko bnana hai video bnao unke samne q bnarahe ho bechare muh chhupa rahe hai....,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Where do you get your dressing sense from?  It’s soooooo good. My favourite outfit so far. Stunning and gorgeous as always, love you content.!”

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man whose family lived in refugee camp, IAS officer’s son left Rs 600 job and founded Rs 320000 crore company

Russia's Luna-25 shares initial images during its journey to the Moon, details inside

This college dropout co-founded Rs 2400 crore firm, his net worth is…

Hukus Bukus: Arun Govil film 'rooted in Kashmiri Pandit experience', draws parallels to Ayodhya, Gyanvapi controversies

Meet the actress, a beauty queen, who is married to a man who runs Rs 4130 crore company, her husband is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE