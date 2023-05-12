Viral video: Girls groove in train to make reel, netizens say 'crossing limits now'

A video of a group of girls dancing in a train is now going viral, and netizens are applauding their confidence. That did occur.

New Delhi: Dancing in public areas and recording videos has become an obsession in the age of social media and Instagram Reels. You've probably seen videos of individuals dancing solo or in groups everywhere from the metro to the train. A video of a group of girls dancing in a train is now going viral, and netizens are applauding their confidence. That did occur. The clip has elicited a wide range of comments from social media users, and you should absolutely watch it.

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a user named Jaya Jerry. In the short clip, two girls can be seen dancing to the beats of a trending song.

So far, the video has received over 126,000 likes. Social media users clearly had a lot to say about the video. Some others even slammed the girls in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral clip:

“Bus ab logo ko dar lgta hai pta nhi kaha kis vedio mai najar aa jaye,” posted an individual. Another added, “bs apni life me problem ko b ese hi ignore Krna h piche. Bale bndo ke jese.” “Ye kya behuda pann hai tumko bnana hai video bnao unke samne q bnarahe ho bechare muh chhupa rahe hai....,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Where do you get your dressing sense from? It’s soooooo good. My favourite outfit so far. Stunning and gorgeous as always, love you content.!”