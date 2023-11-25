Headlines

Viral video: Girls dance to Bhojpuri song inside moving train, internet says 'please stop'

. The latest viral video features two girls dancing to a Bhojpuri song inside a moving local train.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 09:13 AM IST

In recent times, a peculiar trend has emerged as more and more people are choosing public spaces, including trains and metros, as the backdrop for their dance reels. This growing phenomenon is not without its consequences, as it often results in inconvenience for fellow passengers. Despite repeated warnings issued by transport authorities against such actions, these dance videos persist in going viral, capturing the attention of online audiences.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaya Jerry (@jayajerry8572)

The latest addition to this trend is a video featuring two girls enthusiastically grooving to a trending Bhojpuri song inside a moving train coach. The video, shared on Instagram by the user @jayajerry8572, has quickly become a viral sensation, amassing over 56,000 likes.

As the video unfolds, one of the girls takes center stage, swaying and moving to the rhythm of the music within the moving train. In a spontaneous moment, her friend joins the impromptu performance, and together, they create a lively spectacle. Interestingly, the other passengers in the train appear nonchalant, seemingly unaffected by the dancing duo in their midst.

The shared video has ignited a wave of reactions on social media, with users expressing a range of sentiments. One user voiced their frustration, stating, "Making reels should be banned in local trains and stations. What is wrong with people nowadays?" Meanwhile, another user applauded the performers, exclaiming, "Wow, the confidence level is superb."

Adding a touch of humor, a third user commented, "Every masterpiece has a cheap edition," highlighting the diverse opinions circulating online. Another observant user remarked, "Nowadays, even the audience has stopped caring," encapsulating the changing dynamics of public reactions to such unconventional displays.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

