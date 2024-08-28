Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Usne mujhe bola...': Aly Goni finally reveals reason behind his breakup with Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic?

Viral video: Girlfriend proposes to her boyfriend aboard IndiGo flight, and result is pure magic

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

X down for thousands of users in India, across the world, says Downdetector

'Sorry': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dedicates Trinamool event to Kolkata rape-murder victim

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Usne mujhe bola...': Aly Goni finally reveals reason behind his breakup with Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic?

'Usne mujhe bola...': Aly Goni finally reveals reason behind his breakup with Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic?

Viral video: Girlfriend proposes to her boyfriend aboard IndiGo flight, and result is pure magic

Viral video: Girlfriend proposes to her boyfriend aboard IndiGo flight, and result is pure magic

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

'Usne mujhe bola...': Aly Goni finally reveals reason behind his breakup with Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic?

'Usne mujhe bola...': Aly Goni finally reveals reason behind his breakup with Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic?

'I don’t do...': When Jaya Bachchan called daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan her...

'I don’t do...': When Jaya Bachchan called daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan her...

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood is a 'hopeless' place: 'Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hai usko...'

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood is a 'hopeless' place: 'Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hai usko...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Girlfriend proposes to her boyfriend aboard IndiGo flight, and result is pure magic

An Instagram user’s touching flight proposal to her boyfriend, Amulya Goyal, has gone viral. The surprise, which featured a flight attendant's announcement and passengers holding up "Will you marry me?" signs, was captured on video and has garnered over two million views.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

Viral video: Girlfriend proposes to her boyfriend aboard IndiGo flight, and result is pure magic
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In an endearing display of love, an Instagram user surprised her boyfriend, Amulya Goyal, with a heartwarming proposal aboard an IndiGo flight. The unforgettable moment was captured on video and has since gone viral, touching the hearts of millions.

The video, which begins with the couple casually boarding their flight, quickly transitions to a beautifully planned surprise. As they walk down the aisle, a flight attendant takes to the intercom, gathering the attention of passengers. Then, in a well-coordinated move, four fellow travelers stand up, holding signs that together read, "Will you marry me?" 

The surprise reaches its climax as Bansal kneels, confesses her love, and places a ring on Goyal's finger, leaving him visibly moved. The video, shared on Monday, has already garnered over two million views, sparking a wave of emotion and excitement across social media.

Bansal, who orchestrated the grand gesture, shared her excitement in the post's caption. "I imagined this moment would be special, but it turned out even better than I expected," she wrote. "I wanted to surprise him in a unique way, and this idea just came to me. I wasn’t sure if the crew would allow it, but everything fell into place perfectly."

The heartwarming proposal drew numerous reactions from online viewers:

One user commented, "How sweet is this!" 

Another playfully remarked, "Aaisa proposal toh main bhi deserve krta hu (I also deserve a proposal like this)." 

"Do they give free meals for such proposals? If so, I’ll propose to my husband again!" joked Hina Waqas.

A curious commenter added, "Please, can you share how you requested IndiGo to do this? I’m excited to know the process behind it."

The video continues to spread joy online as the world celebrates this in-flight love story.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This tech giant to create more than 600,000 jobs in India, major part will include…

This tech giant to create more than 600,000 jobs in India, major part will include…

NDA holds majority in Rajya Sabha after 12 members elected unopposed

NDA holds majority in Rajya Sabha after 12 members elected unopposed

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for flash flood in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh till this day; check forecast

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for flash flood in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh till this day; check forecast

Ritabhari Chakraborty makes shocking claims about sexual abuse in Bengali cinema: 'Nothing but sugar-coated brothel...'

Ritabhari Chakraborty makes shocking claims about sexual abuse in Bengali cinema: 'Nothing but sugar-coated brothel...'

US: New indictment filed against Donald Trump for 2020 election actions

US: New indictment filed against Donald Trump for 2020 election actions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

What does India buy from Pakistan?

What does India buy from Pakistan?

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement