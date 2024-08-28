Viral video: Girlfriend proposes to her boyfriend aboard IndiGo flight, and result is pure magic

In an endearing display of love, an Instagram user surprised her boyfriend, Amulya Goyal, with a heartwarming proposal aboard an IndiGo flight. The unforgettable moment was captured on video and has since gone viral, touching the hearts of millions.

The video, which begins with the couple casually boarding their flight, quickly transitions to a beautifully planned surprise. As they walk down the aisle, a flight attendant takes to the intercom, gathering the attention of passengers. Then, in a well-coordinated move, four fellow travelers stand up, holding signs that together read, "Will you marry me?"

The surprise reaches its climax as Bansal kneels, confesses her love, and places a ring on Goyal's finger, leaving him visibly moved. The video, shared on Monday, has already garnered over two million views, sparking a wave of emotion and excitement across social media.

Bansal, who orchestrated the grand gesture, shared her excitement in the post's caption. "I imagined this moment would be special, but it turned out even better than I expected," she wrote. "I wanted to surprise him in a unique way, and this idea just came to me. I wasn’t sure if the crew would allow it, but everything fell into place perfectly."

The heartwarming proposal drew numerous reactions from online viewers:

One user commented, "How sweet is this!"

Another playfully remarked, "Aaisa proposal toh main bhi deserve krta hu (I also deserve a proposal like this)."

"Do they give free meals for such proposals? If so, I’ll propose to my husband again!" joked Hina Waqas.

A curious commenter added, "Please, can you share how you requested IndiGo to do this? I’m excited to know the process behind it."

The video continues to spread joy online as the world celebrates this in-flight love story.