Viral video: Girl trying to move rack fails spectacularly, netizens say 'now sue the company'

Screen Grab

Viral videos like this may cause strong reactions across the board, from spontaneous tears to belly laughs, as it spreads rapidly over social media.In this latest viral video, a young woman struggles to lift a large tray table but ultimately collapses to the floor. Many people have considered this video to be hilarious, and responses to it have been many.

The girl in the viral video can be seen attempting to shift the tray table, which is stacked with trays. The girl tries to pull the tray table with all her might, but she can't seem to move it. The young lady was spotted utilising both her feet and her hands when she could not use either.

At the end, the girl gathered the individual trays into one and dropped the whole tray on top of her. In this example, the girl's actions caused much laughter. This video's gone viral on Twitter, and people have a lot to say about it.

The video was shared by a Twitter user who goes by the name "CCTV IDIOTS". The viral video has more than 12.1 million views and more than 1 lakh likes.

Many other people also shared their views on the now viral incident.

One user commented, "And now she will sue the company." Another commented, "I love the moment of her just laying there, processing what just happened. Regretting poor life choices." Another commented, "When you trust your gym trainer's motivational speech."