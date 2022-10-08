Search icon
Viral video: Girl tries to wake up sleepy tiger; THIS happens next

However, a video of a girl waking up a sleepy tiger has gone viral on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

Viral video: Girl tries to wake up sleepy tiger; THIS happens next
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Tigers with their fearsome looks and deadly nature can surely scare many of us. However, a video of a girl waking up a sleepy tiger has gone viral on the internet. The girl can be seen waking up the sleepy tiger without any fear and it has left netizens concerned and obviously, scared. The video has been shared on Instagram by user named @africasafariplanet and it has accumulated nearly 20k likes.

The viral video opens with a girl approaching to the tiger and waking him up by calling him. Moments later, the tiger yawns and stands up. Scary, Right? Netizens were left in shock by the level of comfort exhibited by this girl with wild cat.

"Good morning Zion!" reads the video caption.

The video has left people on the internet terrified. The video has garnered around 200K views and about 20k likes. Many Instagram users were stunned by the clip and posted several comments. Many people were curious about what happened in the end and asked them to post the entire video. Some people also lauded the bravery of the woman. One even went so far as to call the tiger as her pet, writing, "100% correct the tiger is her pet." In the comment section, one user wrote, “Wow great..... it is scary"   Another user wrote, " this is so risky"

