Viral video: Girl tries to tease caged monkeys, gets instant payback

New Delhi: Monkeys are adorable and, of course, amusing creatures. And watching their antics, whether at the zoo or elsewhere, frequently leaves us giggling and sometimes stunned too. Just like this terrifying incident where two monkeys grabbed a girl by her hair after she repeatedly hit their zoo enclosure. A video of the same has gone viral online, with nearly 100k views and numerous reactions from netizens.

In the viral video, a girl can seen repeatedly teasing monkeys by hitting their enclosure . Almost instantly, one of them grabbed her by the hair and pulled them hard. The unidentified girl made every effort to free herself from the painful grip. A few other people tried to help but were unsuccessful. She was finally able to free herself. However, as she was leaving, the monkeys grabbed her hair once more.

The viral video elicited a wide range of reactions from internet users. While some users thought it was instant karma, others thought she deserved it. "Badiya kiya bander ne" commented an Instagram user with laughing emoticons. "Jethaa: once more.. Once more." posted another. "Who else laughed on the incident?" questioned a third. "this is funny and scary too," expressed a fourth.