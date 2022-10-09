Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Girl tries to tease caged monkeys, gets instant payback

Just like this terrifying incident where two monkeys grabbed a girl by her hair after she repeatedly hit their zoo enclosure

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 04:05 PM IST

Viral video: Girl tries to tease caged monkeys, gets instant payback
Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Monkeys are adorable and, of course, amusing creatures. And watching their antics, whether at the zoo or elsewhere, frequently leaves us giggling and sometimes stunned too. Just like this terrifying incident where two monkeys grabbed a girl by her hair after she repeatedly hit their zoo enclosure. A video of the same has gone viral online, with nearly 100k views and numerous reactions from netizens.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gidda company (@gieddee)

In the viral video, a girl can seen repeatedly teasing monkeys by hitting their enclosure . Almost instantly, one of them grabbed her by the hair and pulled them hard. The unidentified girl made every effort to free herself from the painful grip. A few other people tried to help but were unsuccessful. She was finally able to free herself. However, as she was leaving, the monkeys grabbed her hair once more.

The viral video elicited a wide range of reactions from internet users. While some users thought it was instant karma, others thought she deserved it. "Badiya kiya bander ne" commented an Instagram user with laughing emoticons. "Jethaa: once more.. Once more." posted another. "Who else laughed on the incident?" questioned a third. "this is funny and scary too," expressed a fourth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Jaw dropping deals on Flipkart big savings day sale
Coconut: 5 health and nutrition benefits
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Kickstarter Deals with up to 45% discount on home appliances
Viral Photos of the Day: Salman Khan spotted with Pooja Hegde, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma enjoy scooter ride
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 477 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.