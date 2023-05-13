Search icon
Viral video: Girl tries her hot outfits on her mother, internet react

The clip, which was shared on Instagram, shows an an Indian girl trying her outfit on her mother and the end result will make you 'wow' quickly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: From time to time, the Internet serves out videos of people trying out an emerging trend and providing honest assessment. And this is just what this video depicts. The clip, which was shared on Instagram, shows an  an Indian girl trying her outfit on her mother and the end result will make you 'wow' quickly.  The video is so fascinating that you may find yourself watching it repeatedly over and over again. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anushka ♡ (@k4m1s4ma)

The now-viral video was shared by Anushka on Instagram.  Anushka's mother can be seen in the now-viral video donning a traditional Indian outfit before changing into Anushka's very hot dress and looking just lovely. It's likely that watching this video, which has quickly gone viral on social media, will inspire you to stand up and cheer her mother's transformation.

The video has received millions of views and numerous reactions. People praised the mother for trying out this new trend. Many criticized them since they believed it did not suit them. The clip elicited a variety of reactions, and we will present the most honest responses from netizens.

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral video:

"Where the hell is this dislike button?" someone asked in the comments section. "Her hair is so healthy woahhh," another commented. A third person commented, "Omg loads of love overwhelming." "From namste aunty to Hey girl!," a fourth user wrote.

 

 

