Viral video: Girl teaches pet cat how to colour, internet reacts

One such adorable video showcasing a little girl teaching her pet cat how to colour has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: There are plenty of adorable videos on the internet to brighten your day. If you're having a bad day, these videos will make you feel better. One such adorable video showcasing a little girl teaching her pet cat how to colour has gone viral. The short segment was shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter and it has over 10 million views.

The clip opens with a girl colouring a sketch while holding the cat's paw in her hand. The cat, on the other hand, plays along and stares intently at the drawing as the two of them colour it together. The kitty did everything its owner asked of it without complaint. The clip has been aptly captioned as "Why, just why mommy?" along with a laughing emoji.

Since being shared,  the clip has accumulated more than 10m views and raked up numerous likes online. The cute clip has also received countless comments from netizens who were in awe of kitten's antics.

"Awww...such a cutiee....," posted an individual. Another dropped a comment with a heart emoticon. He wrote, "That bond is deep...it is so heart warming" "I really loved it..," pointed out a third. An  user wrote, "That is the sweetest thing I’ve seen in a long time!" shared another.

Wordle 503 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 4
