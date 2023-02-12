Viral video: Girl stuns internet with her sizzling dance moves on Pathaan’s Besharam Rang

Now a video of a girl donning a beautiful mini-crop while dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang has grabbed plenty of eyeballs online.

New Delhi: Pathaan is invincible at the box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after a four-year absence. The film, which was released on January 25, 2023, broke several records in Hindi cinema. It is also getting close to breaking Baahubali 2's record, which is a huge accomplishment in and of itself. According to preliminary estimates, the film saw a significant increase on its third Saturday. Furthermore, some fans are recreating the hook steps of popular songs from the film. Now a video of a girl donning a beautiful mini-crop while dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang has grabbed plenty of eyeballs online. The influencer in the video is identified as Keshavi Chhetri, and the video was shared on her official Instagram account.

In the now-viral video, the young dancer can be seen grooving to SRK's Besharam Rang with gusto. Her moves were flawless, and she even nailed the catchy song's hook-step. She even added her own spin to the dance performance, and the clip is simply too good to pass up.

The video received over 40,000 likes after being shared online. After watching the clip, netizens were overjoyed and took to the comments section to express their feelings.

Reactions from netizens:

One user on Instagram said, "Energy level is amazing super Or upar rhiye hmesha God bless you." "Wow superb dance performance di" said another. "Wow,, unbelieve outstanding mesmerizing rooking performance....!! What a energy...!! One of the best U r the most beautiful soul both from outside nd inside ," a third person added.