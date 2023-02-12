Viral video: Girl stuns internet with her sizzling dance moves on Pathaan’s Besharam Rang

Headlines

Zenzo’s launched its first high-tech 5G ambulances to take emergency medical care to the next level

How to add Highlights on Facebook [Stories]

Anupam Kher is disappointed on not winning National Award for The Kashmir Files: 'Not a complaint but...'

SC permits Delhi govt to amend plea to challenge law on services instead of ordinance

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to miss out on gold, to get blue and grey titanium colours with Rs 9000 hike

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zenzo’s launched its first high-tech 5G ambulances to take emergency medical care to the next level

How to add Highlights on Facebook [Stories]

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to miss out on gold, to get blue and grey titanium colours with Rs 9000 hike

10 health benefits of drinking almond milk

Weight loss: 7 soups that help burn belly fat

Weight loss: 8 foods to eat on empty stomach to shed extra kilos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Complete Timeline of Chandrayaan 3 Mission: Key Milestones and Launch-To-Land Journey in 60 seconds

Shoojit Sircar is ‘proud, happy’ as Sardar Udham wins 5 National Awards: ‘We dedicate this award to Irrfan Khan'

Anupam Kher is disappointed on not winning National Award for The Kashmir Files: 'Not a complaint but...'

Kusha Kapila reacts to rumours she is dating Arjun Kapoor after separation: 'Every time I read sh** about myself...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Girl stuns internet with her sizzling dance moves on Pathaan’s Besharam Rang

Now a video of a girl donning a beautiful mini-crop while dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang has grabbed plenty of eyeballs online.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: Pathaan is invincible at the box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after a four-year absence. The film, which was released on January 25, 2023, broke several records in Hindi cinema. It is also getting close to breaking Baahubali 2's record, which is a huge accomplishment in and of itself. According to preliminary estimates, the film saw a significant increase on its third Saturday.   Furthermore, some fans are recreating the hook steps of popular songs from the film. Now a video of a girl donning a beautiful mini-crop while dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang has grabbed plenty of eyeballs online. The influencer in the video is identified as Keshavi Chhetri, and the video was shared on her official Instagram account.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@keshavi_chhetri_official)

In the now-viral video, the young dancer can be seen grooving to SRK's Besharam Rang with gusto. Her moves were flawless, and she even nailed the catchy song's hook-step. She even added her own spin to the dance performance, and the clip is simply too good to pass up.

The video received over 40,000 likes after being shared online. After watching the clip, netizens were overjoyed and took to the comments section to express their feelings.

Reactions from netizens:

One user on Instagram said, "Energy level is amazing super Or upar rhiye hmesha God bless you." "Wow superb dance performance di" said another. "Wow,, unbelieve outstanding mesmerizing rooking performance....!!  What a energy...!! One of the best U r the most beautiful soul both from outside nd inside ," a third person added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lost 108 kg in 18 months, regained weight, know why

Unknown person donates Rs 160 crore to IIT Bombay; meet man who once donated Rs 400 crore, net worth is...

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to miss out on gold, to get blue and grey titanium colours with Rs 9000 hike

Maharashtra politics: 'No conflict that Ajit Pawar is our leader,' says NCP patron Sharad Pawar

Board exams to be held twice a year: Ministry's new curriculum framework explained

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE