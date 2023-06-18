Viral video: Girl spotted straightening her hair inside Delhi Metro, ignites internet backlash

screengrab

Viral video: The Delhi Metro, a widely popular transportation system in the Indian capital, has recently been making headlines for a series of bizarre incidents that have taken place inside its trains and stations. Despite repeated warnings from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), these incidents continue to draw attention and spark discussions on social media platforms.

Videos capturing various unusual behaviors have been circulating online, showcasing instances of public display of affection, fights between passengers, commuters creating social media reels, and individuals dressed in unconventional attire. These videos not only disrupt the normal flow of commuting but also cause inconvenience to other passengers who are simply trying to travel in a safe and comfortable environment.

Delhi Metro की बात ही अलग है!

One particularly attention-grabbing incident involved a young girl straightening her hair inside a Delhi Metro train. The viral video depicted her using a hair straightener, seemingly oblivious to her surroundings. It remains unclear whether she was on her way to work or attending a social event, but the video generated significant outrage on social media platforms. Netizens questioned the appropriateness of such behavior and criticized the lack of consideration for fellow passengers.

After the video was shared on a Twitter page, accompanied by the caption "Delhi Metro Ki Baat Hi Kuch Alag Hai," it quickly gained traction online, receiving over 58.6K likes and generating numerous humorous responses from social media users.

One user remarked, "This is metro, not your home."

Another user suggested, "Why not bring a washing machine next time and do your laundry in the metro?"

The video's popularity and the amusing reactions it garnered reflect the public's fascination with the peculiar incidents that occur within the Delhi Metro.

The incident highlights a broader issue of public behavior and etiquette within public transportation systems. Passengers are expected to demonstrate respectful conduct, keeping in mind the comfort and convenience of others. Authorities and the public alike have emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum and respecting the shared environment of the Delhi Metro.