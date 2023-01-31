Search icon
Viral video: Girl skipping rope with exceptional talent shocks internet

Viral video: The girl demonstrates incredible energy, balance, coordination and dedication while skipping rope.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 08:52 PM IST

The internet shows us unimaginable videos every other day, be it from sports, dancing or any other art. Such videos are sometimes hard to believe how a human can master even undoable things. 

Videos of people with exceptional talent can often go viral in no time. One such video has surfaced on the internet, wherein a girl skipping a rope while demonstrating incredible energy, balance, coordination and dedication. The video apparently shows that the girl has a unique talent and her effort can be termed phenomenal.

The video shows the girl can easily turn, twist, and twirls the rope. The video is shared by a Twitter page 'NextSkillslevel' which justifies the page name. The video has garnered 231.2k views since being shared. Check out the viral video below:

