Cute girl's magical dance moves on 'Pahadi' song at a wedding mesmerizes internet, viral video

The now-viral video was shared by an influencer named Dolly Negi and it has so far amassed a whopping 721,000 views.

New Delhi: Nowadays, weddings are grand affairs with absolutely fantastic dance performances by family members. There are several of them floating around the internet, and we have one more that will undoubtedly make you smile. So, in a video that has gone insanely viral on the internet, a girl has lit up social media with her epic dance moves to a local Pahadi song at a wedding. The now-viral video was shared by an influencer named Dolly Negi and it has so far amassed a whopping 721,000 views.

In the short clip, a beautiful man dressed in a stunning salwar suit can be seen grooving to popular Pahadi song at a wedding. However, this was not an ordinary dance performance. The girl embodied the song's lyrics and danced as if no one was watching.

Her expressions and killer moves drew cheers and claps from everyone in the space, and we're sure you'll end up watching the clip on loop like we did. Wow is the literal translation!

The video amassed 721,000 views after being shared online. Isn't it simply amazing? Netizens agreed, and they lavished praise on the girl's groovy performance.

People have said the following about the video:

One user exclaimed, "Sheer talent!" and added a heart emoji. "Soooo absolutely gorgeous," another added, with a heart emoticon. "Wonderful," said the third. "Wow," exclaimed a fourth.