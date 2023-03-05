Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt pose with Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan in New York, photo goes viral

New Range Rover Velar launched in India, priced at Rs 94.3 lakh

Viral video: Patient dances to Jawan's 'Chaleya' in hospital, Shah Rukh Khan reacts

Scrub Typhus: Mite-borne infection kills 5 in Odisha, 9 in Shimla; all you need to know about the deadly infection

Cong MLA Mamman Khan arrested in Nuh violence case: Police

Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max bookings begin today: How to book in India

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 13 Mini, Magsafe charger and other products killed after iPhone 15 launch, check list

Engineers' Day 2023: Bollywood actors who have studied engineering

8 most expensive television shows 

10 gluten-free foods to add in your diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

Shah Rukh Khan wins the internet as he wishes speedy recovery to female fan dancing to Chaleya in hospital - Watch

KBC 15: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question about atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima that stumped Shubham Gangrade?

Cute girl's magical dance moves on 'Pahadi' song at a wedding mesmerizes internet, viral video

The now-viral video was shared by an influencer named Dolly Negi and it has so far amassed a whopping 721,000 views.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

New Delhi: Nowadays, weddings are grand affairs with absolutely fantastic dance performances by family members. There are several of them floating around the internet, and we have one more that will undoubtedly make you smile. So, in a video that has gone insanely viral on the internet, a girl has lit up social media with her epic dance moves to a local Pahadi song at a wedding. The now-viral video was shared by an influencer named Dolly Negi and it has so far amassed a whopping 721,000 views.

 In the short clip, a beautiful man dressed in a stunning salwar suit can be seen grooving to popular Pahadi song at a wedding. However, this was not an ordinary dance performance. The girl embodied the song's lyrics and danced as if no one was watching.

Her expressions and killer moves drew cheers and claps from everyone in the space, and we're sure you'll end up watching the clip on loop like we did. Wow is the literal translation!

The video amassed 721,000 views after being shared online. Isn't it simply amazing? Netizens agreed, and they lavished praise on the girl's groovy performance.

People have said the following about the video:

One user exclaimed, "Sheer talent!" and added a heart emoji. "Soooo absolutely gorgeous," another added, with a heart emoticon. "Wonderful," said the third. "Wow," exclaimed a fourth.

