Viral video: Girl sets stage on fire with her dance to 'O Rangrez' in saree, watch

The video has become a sensation, racking up over 440K likes and 6 million views.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 06:07 PM IST

Viral video: Girl sets stage on fire with her dance to 'O Rangrez' in saree, watch
A video of a Delhi University student dancing at her college farewell party has gone viral. Anupriya Sharma, from Hansraj College, captivated viewers with her energetic performance to ‘O Rangrez’ from the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

On Instagram, Anupriya shared the video with the caption, “I’ll stop dancing to this song when they make a better one. Till then…”

In the clip, Anupriya is dressed in a purple saree and white blouse, dancing with vibrant energy and adding a touch of Kathak to her routine. The video has become a sensation, racking up over 440K likes and 6 million views.

Viewers have praised her performance, with one calling it “soulful” and “full of life,” and another noting it looks like pure “freedom.” A third commented, “She’s not just dancing; she’s playing with the dance.”

The song ‘O Rangrez’ is from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a 2013 film that chronicles the life of Indian athlete Milkha Singh. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and featuring music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the movie stars Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor.

 

 

 

