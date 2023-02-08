Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Girl dances to SRK's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' on crowded street, netizens say 'once more'

One such video of a girl dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' on a crowded road has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

Girl dances to SRK's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' on crowded street, netizens say 'once more'
screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is breaking box office records one after the other. The film is doing extremely well at the box office not only in India, but also globally. It has now surpassed the Rs 800-crore mark globally, and the film's earnings do not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. 

For quite some time, the film's popular song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' has been making headlines. Many people have imitated the hook steps from the song, and some have even recreated it in different versions. One such video of a girl dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' on a crowded road has gone viral.  The influencer in the video is Saheli Rudra, and the video was shared on her official Instagram account.

The viral video begins with the girl dancing on a crowded road to Pathaan's hit song. She can be seen showing her amazing dance moves, which have garnered the attention of social media users. Her steps were terrific, and she nailed the hook steps perfectly.

Isn't it spectacular? Netizens agreed, lauding the girl's performance in the comments section.

Comments from netizens:

"This is so so goood, well done sis," one Instagram user said. "Mujhe lagta ab log famous hone ke liye kuch bhi kar sakte hai.." said another. "Ek dam badhiya dance kiya aapne," a third said. "Amazing... this is so goood," a fourth said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Masaba-Satyadeep Misra marriage: Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, others attend wedding party of newlyweds
Who is Reham Khan, Imran Khan's ex-wife who gets married for the third time?
Sexy Photos of Gandii Baat 6 actor Amika Shail that are 'too hot to handle'
Yearender 2022: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, star kids confirmed to make Bollywood debuts in 2023
Tata Punch EV, BYD Seal and other electric cars launching in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gurugram: Traffic restrictions on Delhi-Jaipur Highway for 6 hours on February 9, check details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.