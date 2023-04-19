Viral video: Girl’s sizzling performance on Pathaan’s Besharam Rang will make you forget Deepika's moves

screengrab

New Delhi: With almost Rs 540 crore in domestic income and Rs 1046 crore at the global box office, Pathaan has become the highest-earning Hindi film ever. The box office earnings of the Siddharth Anand-directed picture, which was released in theatres on January 25 and stars Shah Rukh Khan, have already shattered all prior records. It is the fourth film in Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following the Salman Khan flicks 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' and 'War,' which starred Hrithik Roshan.

Moreover, some fans are recreating the hook steps of popular songs from the film Pathaan. Now a video of a girl donning a sexy black saree while dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang has grabbed plenty of eyeballs online. Watch the clip here:

In the now-viral video, the young dancer can be seen enthusiastically dancing to SRK's Besharam Rang. Her killer moves were excellent, and she even managed to nail the hook-step. She even added her own spin to the performance, and the video is simply too fantastic to pass up.

After being shared online, the video received over 4,000 likes. After watching the video, netizens were impressed and took to the comments section to express their joy.

Netizens' reactions:

"The energy level is incredible. Alternatively, upar rhiye hmesha God bless you," commented one user. "Wow, fantastic dance performance, di," another person said. "Wow, amazing mesmerizing rooking performance....!! What a performance...!! one among the very best You have the most beautiful soul on the inside and out," a third individual wrote.

About Pathaan

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, 'Pathaan,' a Yash Raj Films (YRF) film, starring Ashutosh Rana, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia.

'Pathaan' revolves around the titular spy (Shah Rukh Khan), who returns from exile in order to prevent the terrorist organisation Outfit X from launching a terrible strike on India.