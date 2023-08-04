Viral video: Girl's sizzling hot dance to 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' heats up internet, watch

Headlines

Malaika Arora's Rs 75,000 sizzling saree game with plunge-neck blouse is a treat for ethnic fashion

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don’t cast her in lead roles, says ‘only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop’

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

'I am sure people...': Hema Malini comments on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Malaika Arora's Rs 75,000 sizzling saree game with plunge-neck blouse is a treat for ethnic fashion

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

5 cricket teams owned by Mukesh Ambani

Skin health: 9 Indian herbs and spices with natural anti-aging properties

Dental health: 5 ways to prevent tooth decay

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don’t cast her in lead roles, says ‘only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop’

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Girl's sizzling hot dance to 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' heats up internet, watch

Girl's Mesmerizing Performance to Kishore Kumar's 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' Captivates Global Audience on Instagram.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 03:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

New Delhi: Dance videos have become a cultural phenomenon on social media platforms, captivating audiences worldwide. In this digital age, countless people are sharing their artistic expression through dance reels on platforms like Instagram, where the talent of individuals is spotlighted and appreciated. Among the vast sea of content, one particular dance video has managed to go viral and grab the attention of netizens, becoming a hot topic of discussion in the virtual world.

This viral sensation features a confident young girl, exuding charisma and energy, as she dons a sizzling crop top and moves gracefully to the rhythm of Kishore Kumar's timeless classic "Khaike Pan Banaraswala." Her dance moves are nothing short of mesmerizing, displaying a seamless fusion of skill, creativity, and passion. The video, skillfully shared on Instagram by a user named Taniya Rawat, has quickly caught fire, accumulating an ever-growing number of views, likes, and shares.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by taniya (@taniyarawat9m)

In today's social media-driven society, a viral video can spread like wildfire, and this particular dance performance has proven to be no exception. The video's allure lies not only in the girl's exceptional dancing but also in the clever choice of music. Kishore Kumar's melodious voice and the upbeat rhythm of "Khaike Pan Banaraswala" create an infectious atmosphere that resonates with people of all ages and backgrounds. The fusion of traditional and modern elements in her dance routine adds a refreshing twist, appealing to a broad audience.

One of the reasons for the video's immense popularity is undoubtedly the girl's captivating charisma and confidence. Her sheer joy and passion for dance shine through, captivating viewers and inspiring them to feel the same sense of liberation and expression.

The video has garnered an impressive count of more than 117,000 likes to date, a testament to its widespread appeal and resonance among viewers. The comment section, a bustling hub of interaction, has become inundated with praises and admiration from netizens who have been swept away by the girl's performance.

Among the chorus of compliments, one user lauded, "Good job, girl," encapsulating the sentiment of appreciation for the dancer's skill and dedication. Another voice chimed in, proclaiming, "Nice one, this is an epic dance," underlining the video's impact as something truly remarkable and unforgettable.

The power of dance as a universal language is evident in how it transcends cultural boundaries and connects with people across the globe. It serves as a medium for self-expression, allowing individuals to convey their feelings, thoughts, and creativity without uttering a single word. Dance has the innate ability to invoke joy, nostalgia, or even introspection, making it a truly transformative art form.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Adah Sharma hospitalised: 5 tips to cope with your food allergy, diarrhea

Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer launch out of respect for late art director Nitin Desai: 'This is a huge loss'

Bihar Police lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for raising awareness on cyber crime with his act in Dream Girl

Most ‘expensive’ cricketer of IPL 2018 buys luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, priced over Rs 1 crore

What is costochondritis? Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal battles with new illness; know symptoms, more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE