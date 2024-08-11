Viral video: Girl’s sizzling dance to Salman Khan's 'Le Le Mazaa Le' song sets internet on fire, watch

A girl’s captivating dance to the hit song "Le Le Mazaa Le" from Salman Khan's Wanted has gone viral, heating up social media.

Salman Khan's film Wanted was a massive hit upon its release, captivating audiences with its thrilling storyline and memorable songs. Among these, "Le Le Mazaa Le" stood out, becoming an instant favorite. Even today, the song continues to inspire fans who create their own renditions and dance routines.

Recently, a video of a girl dancing to this iconic track has taken the internet by storm. The video, shared by Instagram user @mahima_singh_16, features the girl performing a sizzling dance to "Le Le Mazaa Le." Her moves have not only raised the temperature online but also garnered widespread admiration.

Netizens were quick to shower the video with love and praise. Here are some of the reactions:

"Your dance was fireeeee," wrote one user.

"Loving this, watched on loop," added another.

"I am amazed," expressed a third.

"So smooth girl," posted a fourth.

Many others reacted with heart emojis, showing their appreciation for the stunning performance. Check out the video and join the wave of excitement!