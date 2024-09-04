Viral video: Girl's sensational dance to Urmila Matondkar’s song 'Aa Hi Jaiye' sets internet on fire, watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rahul Gandhi meets Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia ahead of Haryana Assembly elections

This superstar 'lost control' during intimate scene with 20-year-old actress, bit her, left her bleeding, in tears

Swine flu: What is H1N1 infection? Symptoms, protective measures to stay safe from influenza virus

Viral video: Woman intentionally sets two wildfires on farmland and..., the reason will SHOCK you!

Who is Bishal Phukan, 22-year-old who duped people in Rs 2200-crore stock market scam

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Viral video: Woman intentionally sets two wildfires on farmland and..., the reason will SHOCK you!

Viral video: Woman intentionally sets two wildfires on farmland and..., the reason will SHOCK you!

'Would have never collapsed if...': Nitin Gadkari said on Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

'Would have never collapsed if...': Nitin Gadkari said on Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

10 happiest animals in the world

10 happiest animals in the world

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' �से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Meet actor who slept on floors, shared room with 8 people, earned Rs 400, later gave Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

Meet actor who slept on floors, shared room with 8 people, earned Rs 400, later gave Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

This superstar 'lost control' during intimate scene with 20-year-old actress, bit her, left her bleeding, in tears

This superstar 'lost control' during intimate scene with 20-year-old actress, bit her, left her bleeding, in tears

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Girl's sensational dance to Urmila Matondkar’s song 'Aa Hi Jaiye' sets internet on fire, watch

The combination of her smooth choreography and sizzling outfit has made the video a sensation on social media.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

Viral video: Girl's sensational dance to Urmila Matondkar’s song 'Aa Hi Jaiye' sets internet on fire, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A recent viral video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a girl whose mesmerizing dance moves to Urmila Matondkar’s iconic track 'Aa Hi Jaiye' have left viewers in awe. The video, shared on Instagram by the handle ‘anuditapaul_did,’ features a performance that has been widely praised for both its dynamic choreography and the dancer's striking appearance.

The song ‘Aa Hi Jaiye,’ from the 2001 film Lajja, has remained a hit for over two decades, and this latest performance adds a fresh twist to its timeless appeal. The dancer's seamless moves, coupled with her stylish black high heels, created a visual spectacle that captivated audiences. The combination of her smooth choreography and sizzling outfit has made the video a sensation on social media.

Since its release, the video has garnered over 5,000 likes and has been flooded with enthusiastic comments. Viewers have praised the dancer’s skillful execution and trendy attire, with many expressing their admiration for her performance.

Watch

 

 

One user commented, “Loved when she fixed it even on beats,” highlighting her ability to stay in sync with the music. Another user remarked humorously, “Jeans ka button kholna zaroori tha ky, but koi ni wese trendy hi lgta h” (Is it necessary to open the button of the jeans? But it still looks really trendy).

Positive feedback continued with comments like, “Fav girl, fav song— you really never disappoint when it comes to dancing. And I don’t even want to talk about your attire—just too good,” and “Hello, I really like your every video and every move. Would love to learn from you someday. I also love dancing and you are an inspiration.”

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Two divers missing after ICG chopper makes emergency landing in sea near Gujarat during rescue operation, search on

Two divers missing after ICG chopper makes emergency landing in sea near Gujarat during rescue operation, search on

Viral video: Elderly man's performance on English song leaves netizens amazed, watch

Viral video: Elderly man's performance on English song leaves netizens amazed, watch

Rahul Gandhi to visit J-K today, to sound poll bugle with two mega rallies ahead of assembly polls

Rahul Gandhi to visit J-K today, to sound poll bugle with two mega rallies ahead of assembly polls

NHAI to track 100 toll plazas for seamless movement on national highways using...

NHAI to track 100 toll plazas for seamless movement on national highways using...

Details emerge about Anurag Kashyap's anticipated secret project, superstar's brother wraps schedule, spotted at...

Details emerge about Anurag Kashyap's anticipated secret project, superstar's brother wraps schedule, spotted at...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Meet actor who slept on floors, shared room with 8 people, earned Rs 400, later gave Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

Meet actor who slept on floors, shared room with 8 people, earned Rs 400, later gave Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

Six side-effects of momos you should know

Six side-effects of momos you should know

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement