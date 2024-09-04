Viral video: Girl's sensational dance to Urmila Matondkar’s song 'Aa Hi Jaiye' sets internet on fire, watch

The combination of her smooth choreography and sizzling outfit has made the video a sensation on social media.

A recent viral video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a girl whose mesmerizing dance moves to Urmila Matondkar’s iconic track 'Aa Hi Jaiye' have left viewers in awe. The video, shared on Instagram by the handle ‘anuditapaul_did,’ features a performance that has been widely praised for both its dynamic choreography and the dancer's striking appearance.

The song ‘Aa Hi Jaiye,’ from the 2001 film Lajja, has remained a hit for over two decades, and this latest performance adds a fresh twist to its timeless appeal. The dancer's seamless moves, coupled with her stylish black high heels, created a visual spectacle that captivated audiences. The combination of her smooth choreography and sizzling outfit has made the video a sensation on social media.

Since its release, the video has garnered over 5,000 likes and has been flooded with enthusiastic comments. Viewers have praised the dancer’s skillful execution and trendy attire, with many expressing their admiration for her performance.

Watch

One user commented, “Loved when she fixed it even on beats,” highlighting her ability to stay in sync with the music. Another user remarked humorously, “Jeans ka button kholna zaroori tha ky, but koi ni wese trendy hi lgta h” (Is it necessary to open the button of the jeans? But it still looks really trendy).

Positive feedback continued with comments like, “Fav girl, fav song— you really never disappoint when it comes to dancing. And I don’t even want to talk about your attire—just too good,” and “Hello, I really like your every video and every move. Would love to learn from you someday. I also love dancing and you are an inspiration.”