Viral video: Girl's scintillating dance to '2 Gaj Ka Ghoonghat' impresses desi internet, watch

In a viral video that has been circulating online, this talented girl mesmerizes viewers with her dance to the popular Haryanvi song '2 Gaj Ka Ghoonghat,'

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

New Delhi: Dance performances have an enchanting allure, and many of us find joy in watching individuals and couples take the stage with their captivating moves. Amidst these dance displays, there are always those that manage to astonish and leave a lasting impression. The internet serves as a treasure trove of talented dancers, and one particular young girl's performance has taken the virtual world by storm.

In a viral video that has been circulating online, this talented girl mesmerizes viewers with her dance to the popular Haryanvi song '2 Gaj  Ka Ghoonghat,' all the while donning a striking black outfit that exudes confidence and elegance. The video was originally posted on Instagram by an influencer named Sakshi Sharma, and it has quickly become an internet sensation, compelling viewers to watch it repeatedly.

Sakshi's dance performance over the well-known song '2 Gaj  Ka Ghoonghat' casts a spellbinding charm, her graceful movements perfectly synchronized with the upbeat music in the background. Her fluidity and skill are undeniable, making her performance an absolute delight to watch.

The video has already garnered over 21,000 likes, and it's no surprise why. Viewers are left in awe of the girl's scintillating dance, and they shower her with praises in the comments section. Words like "incredible," "hot," and "sultry" flood the post, a testament to the impact of her captivating performance.

The reactions to the video are overwhelmingly positive. One user enthusiastically exclaims, "You just killed it, girl!" Another expresses a desire to see her perform alongside the renowned belly dancer #norafatehi, considering her one of their favorites. A third person commends her, saying, "This was incredible. Outstanding job!" Emojis of fire and love flood the comments, reflecting the admiration and appreciation from the audience.

