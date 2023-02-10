Viral video: Girl's jaw dropping dance performance to SRK's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in mall wows internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, premiered on January 25 and received a rousing response at the box office. It became a landmark release for King Khan and is still going strong today. In just two weeks, it has amassed nearly Rs 865 crore at the global box office. It is currently the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film, which is a significant achievement.

Pathaan's songs have received a lot of attention since their release. Unaffected by the controversies, fans are thoroughly enjoying the songs. Both songs, 'Besharam Rang' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan,' have received a lot of attention on social media, and videos of people creating viral Instagram reels based on them abound. Now, a clip of a girl dancing enthusiastically dancing to Pathaan's popular song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in a mall has grabbed eyeballs online, entertaining social media users. The video is shared on Instagram by user named Saheli Rudra. Watch it here:

The viral video begins with the girl dancing to Pathaan's hit song in a mall. She can be seen displaying her impressive dance moves, which have grasped the attention of social media users. Her steps were phenomenal, and she nailed the hook steps flawlessly.

Isn't it splendid? Netizens agreed and they praised the girl's performance in the comments section.

"This is so so goood, well done sis," one Instagram user said. "Wow ek number." said another. "Ek dam badhiya dance kiya aapne," a third said. "Amazing... this is so goood," a fourth said.