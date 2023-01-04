Viral video: Girl’s jaw-dropping belly dance on Pushpa song 'Oo Antava' stuns internet

Screengrab

New Delhi: Pushpa The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, continues to receive positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film is a box office hit, and its popularity knows no bounds. Everything in the film, from the dialogue to the songs, is a blockbuster. You may have seen countless reels and videos of people dancing to Pushpa's songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun's dialogues. Now a video that has gone crazy viral on social media features a girl performing belly dance on the trending song Oo Antava and it is just too good to miss out on. The viral video is shared by an Instagram user named Khushi Sharma and it has garnered 372,000 views till now.

In the now-viral video, Khushi can be seen shimmying to Oo Antava. Her absolutely astounding belly dancing skills have left everyone lost for words. Dressed in a stunning red saree, Khushi wonderfully shimmies to the Pushpa song. Her mesmerizing belly-dancing skills have left netizens asking for more.

After being shared online, the clip garnered a whopping 372,000 views. Netizens were delighted by Khushi' s performance and flooded the comments section with their reactions. The comments section is replete with fire and love-struck emojis.

Check out some of the comments below:

One person in the comment section said, "Awesome keep it up many more to come." A second person said, "Behetreeeeen no words for your awesome performance . " A third person added, "ou perform with so much hard work and talent. Very happy for you. Congratulations and happy new year."