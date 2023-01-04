Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Girl’s jaw-dropping belly dance on Pushpa song 'Oo Antava' stuns internet

Now a video that has gone crazy viral on social media features a girl performing belly dance on the trending song Oo Antava.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Viral video: Girl’s jaw-dropping belly dance on Pushpa song 'Oo Antava' stuns internet
Screengrab

New Delhi: Pushpa The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, continues to receive positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film is a box office hit, and its popularity knows no bounds. Everything in the film, from the dialogue to the songs, is a blockbuster. You may have seen countless reels and videos of people dancing to Pushpa's songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun's dialogues. Now a video that has gone crazy viral on social media features a girl performing belly dance on the trending song Oo Antava and it is just too good to miss out on. The viral video is shared by an Instagram user named Khushi Sharma and it has garnered 372,000 views till now.  

In the now-viral video, Khushi can be seen shimmying to Oo Antava. Her absolutely astounding belly dancing skills have left everyone lost for words. Dressed in a stunning red saree, Khushi wonderfully shimmies to the Pushpa song.  Her mesmerizing belly-dancing skills have left netizens asking for more. 

READ: Mama gorilla embraces the tired baby in viral video, netizens reach for tissues

After being shared online, the clip garnered a whopping 372,000 views. Netizens were delighted by Khushi' s performance and flooded the comments section with their reactions.  The comments section is replete with fire and love-struck emojis.

Check out some of the comments below:

One person in the comment section said, "Awesome keep it up many more to come." A second person said, "Behetreeeeen no words for your awesome performance . " A third person added, "ou perform with so much hard work and talent. Very happy for you. Congratulations and happy new year."

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
In Pics: Nia Sharma burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
Pushpa The Rise: As Allu Arjun starrer completes a year, here are 5 dialogues that gained cult status
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: A look at unknown facts about Major actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Vande Bharat Express: Howrah-NJP train attacked with stones in Bengal again
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.