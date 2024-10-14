The viral dance video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Vaishnavi’, and it quickly gained traction.

A recent belly dance video has taken the internet by storm, as a girl effortlessly performed to the song 'Mere Mehboob' from the upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Originally featuring Bollywood actress Tripti Dimri, the song's choreography didn’t quite impress her fans. However, this girl’s version of the dance has captured the attention of netizens, with many praising her for outshining the original.

The viral dance video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Vaishnavi’, and it quickly gained traction. Donning a striking all-black belly dance outfit, the girl’s captivating moves and expressions drew in viewers. The video garnered over 43K likes, with fans flocking to the comment section to applaud her performance.

Many viewers praised the girl’s dance, pointing out that her choreography was more graceful and dynamic than the original. One user commented, “She did better than the original,” while another added, “The grace and gravity your videos hold.” The positive feedback kept pouring in, with fans encouraging her to keep dancing. “You nailed it, girl,” wrote one admirer, while another said, “1000000000% better than the original.”

The viral belly dance video has become a hot topic on social media, with many people claiming it’s even better than the original choreography. You can watch the impressive performance on Instagram, where fans continue to share their admiration for Vaishnavi’s skills. If you weren’t a fan of the song before, her dance might just change your mind!