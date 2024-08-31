Twitter
Mukesh Ambani set to challenge SBI, HDFC, ICICI as his company gets ready to launch…

Meet man who once sold tea, now gives free coaching for government jobs, he is....

IMD predicts 'above normal' rainfall in September, heavy showers in these states; check full forecast here

This is the most delayed train in India's history, took 3 years to reach destination, reason...

Durand Cup Final 2024: NorthEast United beat Mohun Bagan 4-3 in penalties to win first-ever club trophy

Viral video: Girl's sizzling dance on "Chokra Jawaan" leaves netizens stunned, watch

The video rapidly gained traction, garnering over 86,000 likes in a short span of time.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 09:15 PM IST

Viral video: Girl's sizzling dance on "Chokra Jawaan" leaves netizens stunned, watch
Looking back at the viral moments of 2023, one that still stands out is a mesmerizing dance performance that took the internet by storm. It featured a college girl from Delhi University (DU) who wowed everyone with her scintillating moves to the popular song "Chokra Jawaan" from the movie Ishaqzaade. Draped in an elegant saree, she owned the stage at a Fresher's Party, leaving the audience—and later, the entire internet—stunned.

The performance, which quickly became a viral sensation, was first shared on Instagram by user @ashima_gandhi on November 6, 2023. The video rapidly gained traction, garnering over 86,000 likes in a short span of time. Social media platforms were abuzz with reactions, as people couldn’t stop admiring the energy and grace with which the dancer moved.

 

 

Comments poured in from all corners, with one user expressing a wish to experience such a moment, saying, "I'm watching it over and over and wishing this would happen to me just for once." Others reminisced about their own college days, with one humorously noting, "How cool is this! Our college fest gave us anxiety issues." The curiosity around the performance was palpable, as some even asked, "Yeh konsa college hai bhai (Which college is this)," while another simply declared, "You won the internet girl, superb."

The comments section was filled with heart emojis, symbolizing the widespread love and appreciation for the dance. The video was a reminder of how a simple college performance could resonate so widely, capturing the hearts of viewers across the internet. Even a year later, this moment remains a testament to the universal love for dance and the power of social media to turn ordinary moments into viral sensations.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
