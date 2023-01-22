Viral video: Girl's epic dance moves to Psy 'Gangnam Style' on crowded street impresses internet

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is full of incredibly entertaining content because social media mostly assist in the discovery of multi-talented people who wow netizens. Like this video of a young girl whose epic dance moves to Psy's most popular song 'Gangnam Style' on the crowded street has taken the internet by storm. The girl in the video is identified as Bhoomi Gandhi, and the video was posted on her official Instagram account. Check out this video, which may inspire you to get up and shake a leg as well:

The viral video begins with Bhoomi grooving to a hit Korean song, 'Gangnam Style,' in the middle of the street. Her energetic moves were mind-blowing, and the performance was power-packed. "Do you also want magical drink? " Bhoomi captioned the clip on Instagram.

Since being shared the clip has amassed a whopping 4,500 likes and the number is still growing. Netizens were impressed by girl's epic dance moves and took to the comments section to share their reactions.

“This is so epic wow” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow simply amazing girl,” commented another. “Bas itna confidence chaiye life me.. bas itna hi...,” posted a third. “Mazza aagya what a performance,” expressed a fourth. Many shared their reactions through fire emoticons. A few also wrote “amazing” to show their feelings.