Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Girl's epic dance moves to Psy 'Gangnam Style' on crowded street impresses internet

Like this video of young girl whose epic dance moves to Psy's most popular song 'Gangnam Style' on crowded street has taken the internet by storm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

Viral video: Girl's epic dance moves to Psy 'Gangnam Style' on crowded street impresses internet
screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is full of incredibly entertaining content because social media mostly assist in the discovery of multi-talented people who wow netizens. Like this video of a young girl whose epic dance moves to Psy's most popular song 'Gangnam Style' on the crowded street has taken the internet by storm. The girl in the video is identified as Bhoomi Gandhi, and the video was posted on her official Instagram account. Check out this video, which may inspire you to get up and shake a leg as well:

The viral video begins with Bhoomi grooving to a hit Korean song, 'Gangnam Style,' in the middle of the street. Her energetic moves were mind-blowing, and the performance was power-packed. "Do you also want magical drink? " Bhoomi captioned the clip on Instagram.

Since being shared the clip has amassed a whopping 4,500 likes and the number is still growing. Netizens were impressed by girl's epic dance moves and took to the comments section to share their reactions.

“This is so epic wow” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow simply amazing girl,” commented another. “Bas itna confidence chaiye life me.. bas itna hi...,” posted a third. “Mazza aagya what a performance,” expressed a fourth. Many shared their reactions through fire emoticons. A few also wrote “amazing” to show their feelings.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Reham Khan, Imran Khan's ex-wife who gets married for the third time?
6 quirky offbeat honeymoon destinations in India
Sexy Photos of Gandii Baat 6 actor Amika Shail that are 'too hot to handle'
Yearender 2022: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, star kids confirmed to make Bollywood debuts in 2023
Who was Tunisha Sharma, the 20-year-old TV actress who died by suicide?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 277 Executive posts, apply at gailonline.com
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.