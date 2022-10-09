Search icon
Viral video: Girl's electrifying dance performance to Falguni Pathak's 'Saawan Mein' wins Internet

One such video of young girl grooving to Falguni Pathak's popular song 'Saawan Mein' has gone viral

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The internet is literally flooded with videos of people dancing and grooving to various songs. And some videos can actually lift your mood due to the sheer talent displayed in each of them. One such video of young girl grooving to Falguni Pathak's popular song 'Saawan Mein' has gone viral for all the right reasons. The way the girl is dancing has wowed netizens and its too good to miss.

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Just (@_justdanceee)

The viral video which was shared by @_justdanceee on Instagram shows the girl dancing energetically and her steps were incredibly on point with the peppy number. Dressed up in salwar and kurta, her spirited performance will win your heart.

Epic, right? Netizens agreed, and they flooded the comments section with praise for the young girl. The short clip, since being shared on September 30, has received more than 2 million views a flurry of comments. "So cut didu your dans so sweet," read a comment. "woww amazing so good," posted another with a fire emoticon. "her dance won my heart," wrote a third. "Tum kisi se kam nhi ho" shared a fourth. Another netizen expressed, "She takes the crown. This is really the best one." 

