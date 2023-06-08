Viral video: Girl's dance inside Delhi metro ignites online backlash, netizens say 'peeche toh dekho'

screengrab

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro has been grabbing headlines for some time now, as various incidents have brought it into the spotlight. It all started with an incident involving a girl dressed in a revealing outfit, consisting of a barely-there bra and a micro-mini skirt, who was spotted traveling in one of the metro compartments. This incident quickly drew attention and sparked discussions about appropriate attire and public behavior.

In addition to that incident, internet users have unearthed several video clips that highlight different aspects of metro travel. These clips showcase heated conflicts over seats, instances of violent clashes between passengers, and even impromptu musical performances inside the metro coaches. These videos have provided a glimpse into the diverse experiences and occasional chaos that can occur during metro journeys.

Adding to the series of incidents, a new video has recently gone viral, capturing a girl dancing inside a crowded coach of the Delhi Metro. The video shows her energetically dancing to the popular song "Asalaam-e-Ishqum" by Bappi Lahiri. This video has once again sparked a heated debate among netizens, who are expressing contrasting opinions about the appropriateness of such behavior in a public setting like the metro.

The viral video has elicited a wide range of responses from internet users. Some people applaud the girl's confidence and express their enjoyment of the performance, seeing it as a source of entertainment during a mundane commute. Others, however, criticize the girl's actions, arguing that it disrupts the peace and comfort of fellow passengers and is a breach of decorum within a public transportation system.

The video clip has generated numerous comments from viewers, expressing confusion and questioning the woman's decision to create a dance reel despite being aware of the rules set by the metro authorities regarding passenger conduct. Many individuals highlighted that the Delhi Metro frequently shares advisory posts to remind passengers not to disrupt or disturb others during their journey.

In response to the incident, some netizens took it upon themselves to tag the official Instagram account of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and urged them to take appropriate action in addressing such behaviors. One user commented, "Nice try, but please don't attempt this again," while another user stated, "This needs to be stopped."

The comments reflect the sentiments of individuals who feel that the woman's actions were inconsiderate towards fellow passengers and contravened the guidelines laid out by the DMRC. They emphasize the need for respectful behavior and adherence to the rules and regulations set by the metro authorities to ensure a comfortable and safe journey for everyone.