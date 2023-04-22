Viral video: Girl's captivating dance on 'I Don't Know What To Do' steals the show

screengrab

New Delhi: If you want to put a smile on your face right away, we have the perfect video for you. Well a girl donning a hot attire has won the hearts of many with her sexy smile and sizzling dance performance to Sunidhi Chauhan's popular song 'I Don't Know What To Do' from Housefull movie. Furthermore, let us tell you that the way she performed was the literal definition of "dance like nobody is watching". The viral video is shared on Instagram by user named Arpita Panda and it has garnered more than 31,000 likes.'

In the viral video, Arpita can be seen shaking a leg to superhit song 'I Don't Know What To Do' from Housefull movie. She did a little twist and added her own flavor to the epic dance performance. We bet, her killer dance moves will leave you mesmerized. Furthermore, the girl's enthusiasm was entertaining to watch, and you should watch the video.

After being shared online, the video garnered a whopping 400,000 views. Netizens were simply impressed b Arpita’s performance and flooded the comments section with tons of heartwarming compliments.

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral video:

"Jab duniya se vasta hoga jeene nahin degi aap Khush Hain bahut achcha lagta hai positive hona bahut jaruri hai is negative duniya mein you are simply amazing," one user commented. "Very creative, and today I realised the true meaning of this song... Mam is far too talented... Dil ekdum zinda, "another person stated. "This is so good!" exclaimed a third. "From here, I was hooting for her," a fourth said.