Viral video: Girl’s bold attempt to catch python with bare hands ends in shocking twist, watch

A viral video shows a young girl bravely trying to catch a massive python in a muddy field with her bare hands.

A gripping video of a young girl trying to capture a massive python with her bare hands has taken social media by storm, captivating viewers worldwide and sparking a mix of awe and disbelief.

In the viral footage, the girl is seen working in a muddy field when she notices the tail of a large python. Without hesitation, she steps forward and tries to grip the snake's tail. Despite several attempts and the python's tail slipping from her grasp, she continues her courageous effort.

Determined to drive the python out of the field, the girl briefly steps back before approaching the snake again, this time with greater force. The python, however, retaliates by attempting to move toward her, creating a tense standoff. While pythons are non-venomous, the situation remains perilous. Despite her repeated attempts, the girl is unable to capture the snake, which eventually slithers away.

Posted by @aartiyadav7082, the video has garnered an impressive 85.5 million views and has been shared by 319,000 users on Instagram. It has received 1.2 million likes and around 11,000 comments. Reactions have varied widely, with some users marveling at her bravery and others offering humorous or sarcastic remarks. One user commented, “Everyone needs this level of confidence in life,” while another quipped, “India is not for beginners.” Many praised the girl’s bravery and resilience, calling her actions truly remarkable.