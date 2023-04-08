Viral video: Girl performs perfect backflip at crowded railway station, netizens say, 'pure talent'

screengrab

New Delhi: Have you ever watched a video that makes you yell "WOW!" and then you end yourself watching it over and over again? If you've ever seen a clip like that, you'll understand what we're talking about. Yes we all know social media is never devoid of videos of people displaying their talents or performing incredible stunts. Now a video of a girl performing perfect backflips at crowded railway station has caught the attention of netizens. The video was shared on Instagram by Misha Sharma and has garnered nearly 37,000 likes. Before we say anything, watch the clip first:

In the now-viral video, the girl namely Misha can be sprinting and performing few backflips at a railway station, which has impressed the onlookers standing nearby. She performs backflips so flawlessly that you will be completely impressed. Since being shared on March 12, the clip has garnered more than 37,000 likes, and numerous reactions. While many couldn’t stop praising Misha's talent, others applauded the girl for her confidence.

Here's what netizens posted in the comments section:

"Pure talent," one of the responses reads. "THIS IS SO GOOD," another says. "Maazzzaa aagya yr.. well done," a third says. "I really enjoyed it; it was very well done." a fourth user wrote said.

Here are some more videos of backflips performed by Misha:

Viral metro girl

Rhythm Chanana, a Delhi girl, hit the internet by storm after she decided to ride the metro in a bralette and a miniskirt. As her video was shared on the internet, it quickly went viral, and she was instantly all over the headlines. The 19-year-old has gained a lot of attention, and people are eager to know more about her. Rhythm's Instagram feed features a number of reels that showcase her daring wardrobe choices.

Rhythm Chanana and Uorfi Javed

Rhythm Chanana, who is now breaking the internet after her video from Delhi went viral, opened up about her comparison with Uorfi Javed during an interview with Telly Talk India. "I want to clarify that on the internet, there are some articles claiming that I learned about Uorfi in the last few days," she remarked. She continued "No, I've known about her for a few months. When the maine aise kapade pehenna start kiya tha, Uorfi Javed ke baare mein nahi pata tha.In December 2022, I began publishing my movies to Instagram, and people began to comment that I was imitating Uorfi Javed. After that, I began looking through her profile. In December, I revived my Instagram account."Sharing her thoughts on Uorfi Javed, she claimed that she admires her and that the entire country does, but she is not trying to imitate her and admitted, "I really like her, I feel admired and motivated by her."

Rhythm Chanana is also enrolled in an acting programme and believes she is on her path to being a successful model.