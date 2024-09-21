Twitter
PM Modi's 3-day US visit begins, to hold talks with Biden, attend Quad Summit shortly

Delhi CM Atishi retains 13 portfolios including education, finance; know who gets what

AUS vs ENG: Adil Rashid scripts history, becomes first England spinner to...

Air India refund fare to Indian-American CEO whose 'worst first-class cabin' video went viral

'We will beat any Pakistan actor who...': The Legend of Maula Jatt lands in trouble, MNS opposes film's release in India

Viral video: Girl miraculously lands on road pillar after being hit by vehicle in Noida, watch

In the footage, two men can be seen bravely attempting to save the girl from the gap on the overbridge.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 09:48 PM IST

Viral video: Girl miraculously lands on road pillar after being hit by vehicle in Noida, watch
A shocking incident took place in Noida on Sunday, where a young girl had a miraculous escape after being hit by a four-wheeler. The accident occurred near Sector 25, under the jurisdiction of the Sector 20 Police Station, while the girl was riding her scooty.

According to reports, the girl was thrown off her vehicle after the collision but astonishingly landed on the base of a bridge pillar, avoiding what could have been a fatal fall. A video of the incident has since gone viral across social media, capturing the dramatic moments of the rescue.

In the footage, two men can be seen bravely attempting to save the girl from the gap on the overbridge. While her identity and current condition remain unknown, authorities confirmed that she was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police officers and a fire brigade team quickly arrived at the scene, using a crane to rescue the girl safely. ADCP Manish Kumar Mishra, who spoke about the incident, mentioned that the girl was traveling from Noida to Ghaziabad when her scooty was struck by a WagonR, which has been impounded by the police for further investigation.

"Upon receiving the information, the police and fire brigade team reached the spot. The girl was safely rescued and sent to the hospital in an ambulance," Mishra said.

He further added that the two men who were assisting in the rescue were also brought down safely and sent for medical attention. Authorities are now waiting for the girl's account of the incident to proceed with further action.

A large crowd gathered at the scene, watching the dramatic rescue unfold as the authorities worked swiftly to ensure everyone's safety. The video continues to circulate online, drawing attention to the miraculous nature of the girl's survival.

 

 

 

