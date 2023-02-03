Girl mimics Deepika Padukone's dialogues from Pathaan in viral video, netizens say 'mazza nahi aaya'

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, continues to break box office records one after the other. The film is on a rampage not only in India, but all over the world. Fans are ecstatic to see SRK again after four years, so they are flocking to the theatres in droves to see Pathaan. It has also surpassed the Rs 600 billion mark globally and the Rs 300 billion mark in India. Furthermore, some social media users are recreating the hook steps of popular songs from the film, while others are making videos of themselves lip-syncing Pathaan dialogues. One such clip of an Instagram influencer mimicking Deepika Padukone's dialogues from Pathaan has surfaced on the internet. The influencer in the video is Sonalika Puri, and the video was shared on her official Instagram account.



In the now-viral video, Sonalika can be seen mouthing Deepika's dialogue from the film. She also attempted to imitate scenes in the film that featured the actress. After watching the clip, netizens are not convinced by the video, believing it completely missed the mark.

"She nailed it, as always" Sonalika Puri captioned the clip on Instagram.

The video amassed over one million views after being shared online. Instagram users were left divided after watching the clip and flooded the comments section with their mixed opinions.

“Is it just me or did she not do it right? Neither the voice matched, nor the intonation, nor the pronunciation. ,” shared an individual. “The lack of expression is so expressive,” posted another. “Bahut gandi acting karte ho aapp,” wrote a third. A fourth commented, “Sorry bt No one in this world can match her , not even a little bit !.”