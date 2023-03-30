Viral video: Girl in ripped jeans dances in market to 'Yeh Dilwalon Ki' song, random boy from back joins her

screengrab

New Delhi: People dancing to popular songs to create Instagram reels are fairly prevalent nowadays. And the majority of the time, they are surrounded by people who are either annoyed or highly curious. Now, a video of a woman dancing to Mithun Chakraborty's Yeh Dilwalon Ki song has surfaced on the internet. However, the reason for the video being insanely going viral is not the girl’s dance steps but something else. You may ask, what? But before that we will suggest you to watch the entire clip here:

Shared on Instagram, the video shows a girl dancing in the middle of Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market.However, your attention will be immediately drawn to a guy attempting to imitate the woman's dance moves in an odd but hilarious manner in the background.

The clip has received over 349k views and numerous reactions. While some couldn't stop laughing at the man's strange moves, others wrote that dancing in the centre of a market is not a good idea.

Here's how netizens reacted:

A user commented, “Kaise naach lete hai aise crowd k beech.” Another user wrote, “This is cute and hilarious at the same timeaniya free mei milta hai.” A third user wrote, “'Hahah. Yeah. Kaun hai yeh log? This proves, ke Mumbai mein logo ke pass sahi mein waqt nahi hota hai..” A fourth user said, "no doubt best dancers always found in back"