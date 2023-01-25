Viral video: Girl grooves to Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang', netizens say 'she can replace Deepika Padukone'

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan was released in theatres on January 25, 2023. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. The film is one of the year's big-budget releases, produced by Yash Raj Films. After nearly 5 years, SRK returns to the big screen with this film. Besharam Rang, the film's popular song, has been making headlines for quite some time now. Many people have copied the choreography's hook steps, and some have even recreated the song in different styles. Now a video of a girl dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang in a stunning green dress has gone viral on social media. The influencer in the video is Kashika Sisodia, and the video was shared on her official Instagram account.

View the video here:

In the now-viral video, Kashika can be seen in a sexy green attire slaying some hot dance moves to the song 'Besharam Rang'. She then flawlessly executes the upbeat track's hook steps, making the performance appear graceful.

This video was dropped online on January 4. Since then, it has amassed a whopping 4.6 million views and numerous comments. Netizens online were blown away by her rendition of the dance and flooded the comments section with praise.

Here are a few of the responses:

"Seriously you inspired many girls how to love themselves and you look soo fab in this," one person wrote in the Instagram comments section. A second individual added, "Outstanding performance. Di aag laga" "Damn that expression...omg!" exclaimed another. "Smoldering and hot," another user wrote.