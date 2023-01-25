Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Girl grooves to Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang', netizens say 'she can replace Deepika Padukone'

Now a video of a girl dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang in a stunning green dress has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 06:29 PM IST

Viral video: Girl grooves to Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang', netizens say 'she can replace Deepika Padukone'
screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan was released in theatres on January 25, 2023. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. The film is one of the year's big-budget releases, produced by Yash Raj Films. After nearly 5 years, SRK returns to the big screen with this film. Besharam Rang, the film's popular song, has been making headlines for quite some time now. Many people have copied the choreography's hook steps, and some have even recreated the song in different styles. Now a video of a girl dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang in a stunning green dress has gone viral on social media. The influencer in the video is Kashika Sisodia, and the video was shared on her official Instagram account.

View the video here:

In the now-viral video, Kashika can be seen in a sexy green attire slaying some hot dance moves to the song 'Besharam Rang'. She then flawlessly executes the upbeat track's hook steps, making the performance appear graceful.

This video was dropped online on January 4. Since then, it has amassed a whopping 4.6 million views and numerous comments. Netizens online were blown away by her rendition of the dance and flooded the comments section with praise.

Here are a few of the responses:
"Seriously you inspired many girls how to love themselves and you look soo fab in this," one person wrote in the Instagram comments section. A second individual added, "Outstanding performance. Di aag laga" "Damn that expression...omg!" exclaimed another. "Smoldering and hot," another user wrote.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Miss Universe: A look back on Indian beauties who won the pageant
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Streaming This Week: Drishyam 2, Break Point, Dog Gone, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI Recruitment 2023 Program Manager, other posts vacant: Here's all you need to know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.