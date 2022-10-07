Search icon
Viral video: Girl grooves on street and auto-rickshaw driver joins her, leaves netizens in splits

. As the woman dances to the catchy beats of Nora Fatehi's Dilbar, an auto-rickshaw driver can be seen joining the lady from behind.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 09:04 AM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Dancing is regarded as one of the purest expressions of happiness. Videos that show an individual or a group of people dancing freely frequently go viral on the internet. A similar video of a woman grooving on the streets is going viral on social media but that's not enough. As the woman dances to the catchy beats of Nora Fatehi's Dilbar, an auto-rickshaw driver can be seen joining the lady from behind and starts grooving with her.  The video was shared on Twitter by user named @Chilled_Yogi and it has garnered 202k views so far.

Take a look here:


 
The video, which appears to have been shot on a street, shows a young man and an auto-rickshaw driver dancing together. One thing is certain: after watching the entire video, you will burst out laughing. "It is good nowadays people get company on the roadside" reads the video caption. 

The video, posted a day ago on Twitter, has been viewed more than 202k times and has accumulated over 5.5 likes. Several people praised the auto driver's confidence and said the video is hilarious. "hahaha this is so hilarious," commented an individual. "This is so funny," wrote another with raising laugh emoji. "Guts Level - Pro Max" expressed a third with clapping emoticons. 

What are your views on the video?

