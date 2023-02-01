Viral video: Girl from Gilgit-Baltistan sings Asha Bhosle's In Aankhon Ki Masti, netizens can’t stop gushing

screengrab

New Delhi: There are several videos on the internet that can make one smile widely. This Wednesday, we have the perfect clip to make you do so and also melt your heart a little. So, a video of a girl from Gilgit-Baltistan singing Asha Bhosle's popular song 'In Aankhon Ki Masti' has surfaced on social media and undoubtedly it has gone crazy viral online. The short segment is simply a treat for music lovers.

The now-viral video was posted on Instagram by a handle called All Gilgit. In the short clip, an adorable young girl with curly hair can be seen crooning the song from 1964 film Umrao Jaan. Your soul would be soothed and your blues would be cured by her melodious voice, no doubt. “A girl from Mountains with pure vocals,” reads the video caption.

The video garnered over 1.7 million views after being shared online. Netizens were completely impressed by her melodious voice and shared their heartfelt thoughts in the comments section.

Take a look at the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "She has wonderful voice..Can anyone please share any details about her ?." A second person added, "Great. Amazing what a melodious voice." "Beautiful voice. Lots of love," said a third Instagram user. A fourth person added, "Melodious voiceand her hair. " Many others have reacted to the video using heart and fire emojis.