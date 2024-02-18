Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her whopping salary is...

India win maiden Badminton Asia Team Championship title as PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb shine in final against Thailand

Viral video: Girl found inside trolley bag with dozens of snakes, internet is shocked; watch

Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, made 500 employees crorepati in his Rs 95000 crore firm, his business is..

'Invalid and false claims': Rajkumar Santoshi granted bail, lawyer says 'prosecution itself has...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her whopping salary is...

India win maiden Badminton Asia Team Championship title as PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb shine in final against Thailand

Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, made 500 employees crorepati in his Rs 95000 crore firm, his business is..

Players with most ducks against India in Tests

Tips to make restaurant style red sauce pasta

5 Indian batters with most sixes in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

Nora Fatehi Says Audience Has The Power To End Cycle Of Same Actors Getting Opportunities | Crakk

Vidyut Jammwal On Why His Films Never Cross A Certain Budget | Crakk

Farmers Protest: Vegetable Traders Apprehensive Of Supply Getting Affected Due To Farmers’ Protest

Rashmika Mandanna reveals how she, Shraddha Das ‘escaped death’ after their flight’s emergency landing

Esha Deol to join politics after separation from Bharat Takhtani? Hema Malini says ‘she is…’

Meet actor who worked as security guard, waiter, washed cars, one song changed his life, became superstar; now charges…

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Girl found inside trolley bag with dozens of snakes, internet is shocked; watch

A viral video showing a young girl named Ariana comfortably coexisting with 10 large snakes inside a suitcase has sparked both fascination and concern on social media.

article-main

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 01:53 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a recent viral video circulating on social media, a young girl named Ariana, aged around 7 or 8, is seen in an astonishing scenario – nestled among several snakes, seemingly at ease with the reptiles. The footage, shared on Instagram by a user going by the name @snakemasterexotis, has garnered significant attention, raising both fascination and concern among viewers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ariana (@snakemasterexotics)

The video captures Ariana lying comfortably among 10 large snakes, identified as Ball Pythons, inside a suitcase. Despite the potential danger posed by the presence of these snakes, Ariana appears unfazed, interacting with them as if they were domesticated pets. Her demeanor suggests a level of comfort that is unsettling to many observers.

While the video has amassed over six hundred thousand views and garnered thousands of likes, it has also sparked a wave of criticism and concern. Many viewers expressed unease with the situation, emphasizing the inherent risks associated with allowing a child to interact closely with dangerous reptiles.

Commentators on the video echoed these sentiments, cautioning against the normalization of such risky behavior, particularly involving young children. Some remarked that while animals like cats and dogs may be suitable companions for children, snakes – with their inherent dangers – should not be treated in the same manner.

This video serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible animal handling, particularly when it comes to interactions involving potentially harmful species. While the allure of exotic pets may be appealing to some, ensuring the safety and well-being of both humans and animals should always be the foremost priority.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Should have done...': Sunil Gavaskar unhappy with India's black armband tribute

What is Sudden Death Syndrome that jailed Russian opposition leader and Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny died of?

‘Inspirational parent...': Anand Mahindra's heartwarming gesture for Sarfaraz Khan’s father Naushad goes viral

'Decision was...': Sharad Pawar reacts to losing party name, symbol to NCP's Ajit Pawar

Esha Deol to join politics after separation from Bharat Takhtani? Hema Malini says ‘she is…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

In pics: Karan Johar, Orry, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Varun Sood attend Love Storiyaan special screening organised by MAMI

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE