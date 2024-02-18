Viral video: Girl found inside trolley bag with dozens of snakes, internet is shocked; watch

A viral video showing a young girl named Ariana comfortably coexisting with 10 large snakes inside a suitcase has sparked both fascination and concern on social media.

In a recent viral video circulating on social media, a young girl named Ariana, aged around 7 or 8, is seen in an astonishing scenario – nestled among several snakes, seemingly at ease with the reptiles. The footage, shared on Instagram by a user going by the name @snakemasterexotis, has garnered significant attention, raising both fascination and concern among viewers.

The video captures Ariana lying comfortably among 10 large snakes, identified as Ball Pythons, inside a suitcase. Despite the potential danger posed by the presence of these snakes, Ariana appears unfazed, interacting with them as if they were domesticated pets. Her demeanor suggests a level of comfort that is unsettling to many observers.

While the video has amassed over six hundred thousand views and garnered thousands of likes, it has also sparked a wave of criticism and concern. Many viewers expressed unease with the situation, emphasizing the inherent risks associated with allowing a child to interact closely with dangerous reptiles.

Commentators on the video echoed these sentiments, cautioning against the normalization of such risky behavior, particularly involving young children. Some remarked that while animals like cats and dogs may be suitable companions for children, snakes – with their inherent dangers – should not be treated in the same manner.

This video serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible animal handling, particularly when it comes to interactions involving potentially harmful species. While the allure of exotic pets may be appealing to some, ensuring the safety and well-being of both humans and animals should always be the foremost priority.