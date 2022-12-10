Viral video: Girl dressed as sardarji sells aloo tikki in Punjab's Moga, melts hearts online

Screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is chock-full of amazing content. Every day, we come across news reports that are both entertaining and informative. But, if you're a foodie like us, one thing that will keep you glued to your screens is food-related content. We love anything food-related, whether it's a cooking tutorial, unusual food combinations, or videos of interesting restaurants. That being said, one young girl has recently captured the attention of the internet and many food enthusiasts worldwide. Not only does she sell delicious food, but her distinct appearance has become the talk of the town. We're talking about a girl who was recently seen selling street food while dressed as a 'Sardar.' The viral clip was shared on Instagram by a handle named 'officialsahihai.'

In the video, we see a young girl selling aloo tikki chaat to customers at a Punjabi eatery. Her hair is tied back in a bun. Girl Dressed as Sardarji sells Street Food in Punjab”. reads the video caption.

The video received over million of views after being shared online. Netizens couldn't get enough of the girl and showered their love in the comments section. User also urged locals in and around the place to visit the girl to help her.

"Born and raised in Cali, but these aloo tikkis are incomparable to anything else. And yes, she's been there that long! Every time I see aloo tikkis in the USA, I always mention that they are nothing compared to these. They used to be on the street selling and they've expanded a lot over the years. So nice to see this, thanks for sharing," a user wrote. Another user commented, "We are proud of you my lovely! Keep it up! Missing these days. I love my Moga"