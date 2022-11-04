Search icon
Viral video: Girl draws Ram Darbar by writing Ram over one lakh times

Dr. Shivani Manda created the painting of Ram Darbar by repeatedly writing the word "Ram" in the Devnagari script one lakh and eleven times.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

Viral video: Girl draws Ram Darbar by writing Ram over one lakh times
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Talented artists often keep going viral all over the internet for their extra ordinary skills and creative ideas. And in this particular video that has recently been shared on Instagram and has been gaining popularity ever since it was posted. In the clip  one gets to see how an artist namely Dr. Shivani Manda created the painting of Ram Darbar by repeatedly writing the word "Ram" in the Devnagari script one lakh and eleven times. Yes, you heard it right! The woman completed the drawing with various coloured sketch pens and created the perfect sketch.


“I feel most alive when I’m neck-deep in my craft this time I wanted to take a step and tried to make it in 3d so the original piece is designed in such a way that you can appreciate the depth and edges. Every section is given various layers of words. Grateful for all the love I have received for my artwork. So happy that everybody is connecting and helping me out.” Manda wrote alongside a photo of the finished piece.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DrShivani Manda (@sketch_for_stray_)

Since being shared on October 24, the video has amassed over 15 million views and more than 1.5 lakh likes on Instagram. The clip has won millions of hearts and Shivani's artwork has been appreciated by numerous users in the comment section of the post.

In the comments, one user said, "The most beautiful eyes I’ve ever seen." Another said, "Brilliant work.... Hats off to your great work. Its not easy. Appreciating your patience" A third said, "Apki jitni tarif ki jay utni hi km hai bahut hi lajbab kam kiya hai apne ,apki soch bahut sundar hai bahut achcha socha apne" A fourth said, "Wowww....amazing... Jai shree ram.." Other Instagram users have responded with heart emojis.

