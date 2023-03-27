Viral video: Girl dancing on Pathaan’s 'Besharam Rang' sets internet on fire, watch here

Viral video: Dance of a girl on Pathaan’s 'besharam rang' sets internet on fire

Pathan broke all Bollywood records by collecting over 600 crores worldwide in six days. Videos of people dancing to Pathan's peppy track quickly went viral on social media. Now one such clip of a girl grooving to Pathan's famous song 'Besharam Rang' has set the internet on fire.

In the short clip shared on the internet, the girl can be seen dressed in a hot outfit while performing to the famous track from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. Her sizzling moves impressed everyone on social media and we are sure that her dance will win your hearts. The girl set the internet on fire with her dance moves and her on-point dance moves was a highlight.

71 lakh Views

The girl's dance video has garnered over 71 lakh views after being shared online. People have showered a lot of love on this girl's spectacular dance on the internet. The video has also got a lot of likes. Along with this, people commented a lot while describing the dance of the girl as amazing.