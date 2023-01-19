Viral video: Girl dances to Pathaan's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' on crowded road, netizens say 'famous hone ke liye..'

screengrab

New Delhi: The songs from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film 'Pathaan' have gotten a lot of attention since their release. Fans of the two actors, unaffected by the controversies, are thoroughly enjoying the songs. Both songs, 'Besharam Rang' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan,' have received a lot of attention on social media, and the internet is littered with videos of people creating viral Instagram reels based on them. Now, a video of a girl dancing enthusiastically dancing to Pathaan's popular song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' on a crowded road has gone viral, entertaining social media users. The girl in the video is identified as @i_am_sanam11 and the clip is uploaded on her official Instagram account.

The viral video opens with the girl dancing to Pathaan's hit song on a crowded road. She can be seen showing off her amazing dance moves which have caught the attention of social media. Her steps were brilliant, and she completely nailed the hook steps.

Isn't it fantabulous? Netizens agreed, as they praised girl's performance in the comments section.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video:

“This is so so goood well done sis.” posted an Instagram user. “Mujhe lagta ab log famous hone ke liye kuch bhi kar sakte hai.. it is so risky.” shared another. “Ek dam badhiya dance kiya aapne” commented a third. “amazing .. this is so goood,” wrote a fourth.