Viral video: Girl dances to Pathaan's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in park, netizens call her 'Deepika Padukone 2.0'

screengrab

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan makes a triumphant return in Pathaan as the leading character, more than four years after his appearance in the love story Zero. His return was eagerly anticipated by his followers and viewers, who made the Siddharth Anand-directed movie become a massive hit just four days after its January 25 release.

The movie's popular song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' has been making headlines for quite some time now. Many people have copied the song's hook steps, and some have even recreated it in different versions. One such clip of a girl dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in a park has surfaced on the internet. The influencer in the video is Avni Modi, and the video was shared on her official Instagram account.

View the video here:

In the now-viral video, Avni can be seen in a sexy attire slaying some sizzling dance moves to the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. She then executes the lively track's hook steps with perfect ease, giving the performance a lovely appearance.

The video was shared on January 6. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 1.2 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Netizens absolutely loved Avni's sizzling dance moves and showered praises for the girl in the comment section.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Wow so good,” wrote an Instagram user. “Kis kis ne ye clip 2 baar dekhi?,” said another. “This is so good, wow mazza aagya ,” expressed a third. “Full carbon copy of Deepika Padukone,” commented a fourth.