Viral video: Girl dances to Kangana Ranaut's 'London Thumakda' in London, watch

Viral video of girl dancing to London Thumakda | Photo: Instagram

A video of a girl dancing to Kangana Ranauts London Thumakda in front of London's Big Ben is taking rounds on social media. In the video, the girl is seen dancing to the song London Thukamda from Kangana Ranaut's film Queen. Generally, these dance videos gather a lot of appreciation and love from netizens but in rare instances, this video has left netizens divided.

In the viral video, the woman dances in front of Big Ben. People surrounding her are seen dancing behind her and cheering for her. She gives an energised performance. While a section of the internet was all praise for her energetic moves, others criticised her and called it "cringe".

“Crowd is just making fun of you, girl! Feel for the TikTok generation. At least do some good informative travel reels in London rather than doing such things which are already loaded on Internet,” a user wrote. “You did really great girl!!!!! As an introvert, I could never,” another user wrote.