Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Girl dances to Kangana Ranaut's 'London Thumakda' in London, watch

Girl dancing to Kangana Ranauts 'London Thumakda' in London goes viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 07:48 PM IST

Viral video: Girl dances to Kangana Ranaut's 'London Thumakda' in London, watch
Viral video of girl dancing to London Thumakda | Photo: Instagram

A video of a girl dancing to Kangana Ranauts London Thumakda in front of London's Big Ben is taking rounds on social media. In the video, the girl is seen dancing to the song London Thukamda from Kangana Ranaut's film Queen. Generally, these dance videos gather a lot of appreciation and love from netizens but in rare instances, this video has left netizens divided.

In the viral video, the woman dances in front of Big Ben. People surrounding her are seen dancing behind her and cheering for her. She gives an energised performance. While a section of the internet was all praise for her energetic moves, others criticised her and called it "cringe". 

Read: Watch: Viral video of two women engaging in fistfight, pull hair over a saree in Bengaluru store

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (Southall) UB1UB2 (@ub1ub2)

“Crowd is just making fun of you, girl! Feel for the TikTok generation. At least do some good informative travel reels in London rather than doing such things which are already loaded on Internet,” a user wrote. “You did really great girl!!!!! As an introvert, I could never,” another user wrote.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know
From Shah Rukh Khan's RaOne to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, five times Bollywood used blue palette perfectly
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Ananya Panday stuns in blue saree at cousin Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, see baraat photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.