Viral video: Girl dances to Bhojpuri song while riding bike, netizens say ' bas ab yahi bacha tha'

Screengrab

New Delhi: The Bhojpuri song Patli Kamariya Mor Hai Hai has completely captivated the internet. If you're a frequent social media user, you've probably seen a lot of videos of people dancing to the popular Bhojpuri song. A video of a schoolgirl dancing to it has gone viral on social media. Now a video of a girl dancing to the catchy beats of the song while riding a bike is going immensely viral on social media. @video_stats19 shared the video on Instagram and it has received over 100k views.

The video shows the young girl riding on a bike and dancing energetically to the upbeat music of Bhojpuri song. She nails dance performance and even creates her own unique choreography, which only adds to the fabulousness factor. "Trending" reads the video caption.

That's so risky and fabulous. Social media users think so too, as the video has accumulated a whooping 100k views and the numbers are steadily increasing. Some admired her energy level, while others thought the act was totally stupid and risky.

“Wowww. You are dancing so gracefully,” wrote an Instagram user. “Its too risky and your moves are amazing I am impressed,” said another. “This is so good, but sister please be careful” expressed a third. “Your dance is awesome..but its very risky.. best of luck sister” commented a fourth.