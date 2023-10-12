Headlines

Kartik Aaryan looks 'mass' as he shares photo from 8 minutes long single-shot war scene from Chandu Champion

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls getting nightmares after Raazi, reveals Alia Bhatt ‘threatened’ to block his number if...

World Cup 2023: Will Shubman Gill recover in time for India vs Pakistan mega clash? Here's the latest update

Viral video: Girl dances on busy street for Insta reel, internet asks, 'aisa confidence kahan milega'

Zeenat Aman recalls being humiliated on set by drunk director due to Amitabh Bachchan's fault: 'Tears of indignation...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls getting nightmares after Raazi, reveals Alia Bhatt ‘threatened’ to block his number if...

Viral video: Girl dances on busy street for Insta reel, internet asks, 'aisa confidence kahan milega'

World Cup 2023: Will Shubman Gill recover in time for India vs Pakistan mega clash? Here's the latest update

8 Indian cricketers who are also politicians

5 must-watch films and shows with backdrop of Israel-Palestine conflict

7 health benefits of custard apple (sitafal)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Israel Gaza war day 6 update: Shocking war visuals of one of the deadliest attacks in Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Who Is Mohammed Deif -The Mastermind Behind 3,600 Deaths

Israel Gaza War: Gaza faces ‘humanitarian catastrophe,’ no electricity as sole power plant stops working

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls getting nightmares after Raazi, reveals Alia Bhatt ‘threatened’ to block his number if...

This NIT graduate quit high-paying UK job, became actor without telling family, now set to star in Rs 400-crore film

Zeenat Aman recalls being humiliated on set by drunk director due to Amitabh Bachchan's fault: 'Tears of indignation...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Girl dances on busy street for Insta reel, internet asks, 'aisa confidence kahan milega'

A recent video showcasing a young girl dancing to a popular Haryanvi song on a busy street has taken the internet by storm, eliciting a range of responses from viewers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In today's digital landscape, it's not unusual to encounter trending videos that feature impromptu performances in the most unexpected of places. Streets, bridges, and even trains have become the new stages for showcasing artistic talents, and a particular video that has recently gained immense popularity has further solidified this trend.

Published on a widely known social media platform, the video captures a young girl confidently dancing to the infectious beat of a popular Haryanvi song in the midst of a bustling street. Her choice of attire, a dazzling blue outfit, perfectly complements her graceful moves, which have undoubtedly caught the attention of passersby. As the video continues to circulate, it has left observers in both awe and bewilderment, resulting in a spectrum of reactions.

Since its upload, this video has swiftly gained traction, accumulating over 419,000 views in just a few days. The clip portrays a girl who exudes confidence as she dances, seemingly unperturbed by the curious gazes of onlookers. Some pedestrians even respond with laughter and evident shock at the spontaneity of her act.

Opinions on this viral sensation are as diverse as the reactions it elicits. While some viewers wholeheartedly laud the girl's unwavering self-assuredness, others find themselves less impressed. One supportive user commented, "I wish I had this level of self-assuredness in life."

Another expressed, "I understand that many might scrutinize this performance in terms of appropriateness and age, but if we evaluate it from a perspective of performance, entertainment, confidence, and skill, it's undoubtedly a perfect 10/10. The girl seems to be thoroughly enjoying herself, and her confidence is off the charts. I hope she auditions on a more significant platform."

However, not everyone shares this enthusiasm. One user humorously shared a meme that read, "Please stop, I humbly request." Another added, "How do people manage to do all this? I can't even get my calls answered in front of someone."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mia Khalifa fired by podcast, Playboy over tweet 'condoning death' in Israel-Hamas war, reacts: 'I’m more angry at...'

Asha Parekh questions The Kashmir Files makers for not giving money to Kashmiri Hindus: '50 crore bhi to de sakte the'

Sony TV issues statement on viral Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 clip where Amitabh Bachchan mocks MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to ‘crush and destroy' Hamas; every member is a ‘dead man'

RBI bans this bank from onboarding new customers on mobile app

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE