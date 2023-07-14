Viral video: Girl dances inside moving train to make reel, internet is angry

In the short clip, the girl showcases her dance skills, synchronized to the beats of a trending song.

New Delhi: In the digital age, social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter have become integral parts of our daily lives. People spend a significant amount of time engaging with these platforms, whether it's browsing through wholesome content, sharing pictures and videos, or staying up-to-date with the latest trends. One popular feature that has gained tremendous traction is Instagram Reels, where users create short videos showcasing their talents, creativity, or engaging in viral challenges. Among the various trends on Instagram Reels, dancing in public places has become a widespread phenomenon. Users seize the opportunity to display their dance moves, singing skills, acting abilities, or even performing quirky acts, capturing the attention of viewers. It's no surprise that the platform is often abuzz with countless clips, each vying for attention and recognition.

In this context, a recent video has gained significant traction after featuring a girl dancing inside a moving train. The video, originally shared on Instagram by user @taara_celeb, quickly went viral, capturing the fascination of viewers. In the short clip, the girl showcases her dance skills, synchronized to the beats of a trending song.

The video's popularity is evident, as it has garnered over 16,000 likes, indicating the widespread appeal and engagement it has generated. Naturally, social media users didn't hold back from expressing their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

While some viewers admired the girl's confidence and praised her performance, others took a different stance and criticized her actions. One user humorously commented, "Itna confidence nahi chahiye mujhe" (I don't need that much confidence), showcasing a mix of admiration and self-awareness. Another user remarked, "First metro, now this. Seems like trains are the targets!" referring to the growing trend of capturing unique moments and activities within public transportation.