Viral video: Girl dances inside moving train to make reel, internet is angry

Indian gamers can now enjoy Google Play Games on PC, beta available in Hindi too

Biggest box office flop in Indian cinema lost Rs 170 crore, and it's not Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, RaOne

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: 'What I liked is that he…'

Hrithik Roshan honours his grandfather's 'immortal legacy' with this song

Bihar: Restaurant fined Rs 3,500 for serving special masala dosa without sambar, details inside

Biggest box office flop in Indian cinema lost Rs 170 crore, and it's not Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, RaOne

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: 'What I liked is that he…'

Delhi Floods: Waterlogging Persists In Yamuna's Adjoining Areas, Commuters Face Difficulties

Diabetes: 10 edible seeds that prevent blood sugar spike

Best superfoods to cure Vitamin A deficiency

Shiv Nadar: Expensive things owned by billionaire

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Unity shines at new Parliament inauguration, multi-faith prayers held at the grand ceremony

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Draft Ready: Live-In To Marriage, Kids & Divorce | Highlights

DNA: Who will be the 'king' of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar?

After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, this female star to headline her own film in YRF Spy Universe

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: 'What I liked is that he…'

Mahesh Babu's 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here's what we know

bollywood

Viral video: Girl dances inside moving train to make reel, internet is angry

In the short clip, the girl showcases her dance skills, synchronized to the beats of a trending song.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

New Delhi: In the digital age, social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter have become integral parts of our daily lives. People spend a significant amount of time engaging with these platforms, whether it's browsing through wholesome content, sharing pictures and videos, or staying up-to-date with the latest trends. One popular feature that has gained tremendous traction is Instagram Reels, where users create short videos showcasing their talents, creativity, or engaging in viral challenges. Among the various trends on Instagram Reels, dancing in public places has become a widespread phenomenon. Users seize the opportunity to display their dance moves, singing skills, acting abilities, or even performing quirky acts, capturing the attention of viewers. It's no surprise that the platform is often abuzz with countless clips, each vying for attention and recognition.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In this context, a recent video has gained significant traction after featuring a girl dancing inside a moving train. The video, originally shared on Instagram by user @taara_celeb, quickly went viral, capturing the fascination of viewers. In the short clip, the girl showcases her dance skills, synchronized to the beats of a trending song.

The video's popularity is evident, as it has garnered over 16,000 likes, indicating the widespread appeal and engagement it has generated. Naturally, social media users didn't hold back from expressing their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

While some viewers admired the girl's confidence and praised her performance, others took a different stance and criticized her actions. One user humorously commented, "Itna confidence nahi chahiye mujhe" (I don't need that much confidence), showcasing a mix of admiration and self-awareness. Another user remarked, "First metro, now this. Seems like trains are the targets!" referring to the growing trend of capturing unique moments and activities within public transportation.

