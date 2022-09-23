Viral video: Girl dances inside Delhi metro coach, friend films performance

Screen Grab

These days, it's not unusual to see people out and about dancing to the newest chart toppers or taking part in dance contests. It requires a high level of self-assurance to ignore your surroundings. A new viral video shows a little girl dancing on a Delhi metro carriage as a friend shoots the act on her smartphone.

In order to stay relevant in the face of constant change and new obstacles, many prominent figures in social media today will go to great measures. Authorities have cited several people for using cameras in public areas without authorization, even though some people have lost their lives while filming in hazardous situations.

Thinlay Bhutia posted a video on Instagram showing a girl dancing on the Delhi Metro.

The girl can be seen in the video footage dancing near to a pole as other passengers look on. It seems that her friend is recording the performance from a safe distance.

"Confidence ho toh aisa" was written as the caption for the video. After being uploaded on September 11th, it has had over 8 million views.

Many people have comented on the viral video. one user wrote, "Bas itna confidence chaiye." Another wrote, "Sasta tiktok," while another wrote, "Aise hi hota hai sach me."

Every day, bizarre occurrences occur aboard metro trains all across the world.